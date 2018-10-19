Huawei plans to pack 5G into its foldable phone, says report

Chinese technology giant Huawei rolled out a bundle o' products this week at its Mate 20-series phone launch, and in interviews after the event, CEO Richard Yu told reporters "We are working on foldable phones," Yu said. Foldable 5G phones."

That's according to a report in Digital Trends, though he didn't provide any details beyond that.

It's no secret that Huawei and Samsung are working on foldable phones, rumored to arrive in 2019, or that globally the telecomm industry is racing to roll out 5G for 2019, but it's the first time the two buzzworthy technologies have been linked in Huawei's plans.