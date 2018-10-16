Three cameras and a bonkers charging trick? Meet the Huawei Mate 20 Pro

An interesting new feature in the Mate 20 Pro is a fingerprint scanner built into the display itself. It worked well in our hands-on time, although how convenient it is to use in a hurry remains to be seen.
The camera has the same AI scene recognition we've seen on other recent Huawei phones such as the P20 Pro. It automatically applies what it thinks are the best settings to get the right shot in a given scene.
The small notch on the Mate 20 is inoffensive enough. It's just big enough for the front-facing camera. The Pro's is larger to include the face-detection technology that it uses for face unlock, much like the iPhone X.