Huawei P30 series leaked launch offer includes free smartwatch, bluetooth speaker

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro leaks keep coming ahead of next week's official launch in Paris.

Recent days have seen unofficial reveals about the P30 Pro's quad-rear cameras, a Sunset hue option and a possible deal with Sonos.

Thursday brought the latest info, via serial leaker Evan Blass, who posted details about the Singapore launch. His link was quickly deleted, but a quick-witted follower captured it using the Wayback Machine.

The page details Huawei's plans for the P30's Singapore launch, which will apparently take place April 6. Every purchase of either the P30 and P30 Pro at this event will come with a free Huawei Watch GT and JBL Clip 2 Bluetooth Speaker.

The promo page seems to confirm that the P30 Pro will boast quad-rear cameras and a 10x hybrid zoom feature. It doesn't reveal anything about the price, but a separate Monday leak suggested the base P30 Pro would cost around $1,130.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but we'll likely get the last few details when at the phones' launch event in Paris next Tuesday.

