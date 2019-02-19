Huawei P30 and P30 Pro set to be unveiled March 26 in Paris

Huawei

Huawei sent out invitations on Tuesday for the launch event for its next flagship phones, known as the P30 series, which is set to be held in Paris on March 26.

With Mobile World Congress, the world's biggest mobile trade show, only a week away, you might have expected Huawei's latest phone to make appearance as early as the end of February. But just like its biggest rivals, Samsung and Apple, the company tends to hold standalone events to show off its top-tier phones.

The P30 series will likely include the P30 and P30 Pro, with rumors suggesting the P30 Pro will have four rear cameras.