Huawei membership restored by SD Association, Wi-Fi Alliance

Angela Lang/CNET

Two tech standards groups that severed ties with Huawei apparently changed their minds pretty quickly.

The Wi-Fi Alliance and SD Association last week apparently restricted and removed the embattled Chinese phone maker respectively, but it reappeared on both organizations' list of members this week.

The Wi-Fi Alliance promotes and certifies Wi-Fi technology, and the SD Association sets the industry standards for SD memory cards, used in phones, digital cameras and other devices. Losing its membership didn't prevent Huawei from using these technologies, but silenced its voice in developing standards in future.

The company was also restored by JEDEC (which oversees semiconductors) and Bluetooth, our Spanish arm CNET Espanol noted.

The brief strain in the relations with Huawei came after the Trump administration banned the company from using US-made technology on May 15, following years of allegations that it's linked to the Chinese government. As a result, companies like Google, Qualcomm, Intel and Arm suspended their relations with Huawei.

Neither Huawei, the Wi-Fi Alliance, the SD Association, JEDEC nor Bluetooth immediately responded to requests for comment.

First published at 3:49 a.m. PT.

Updated at 4:40 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.