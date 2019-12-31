Huawei grew phone sales this year but expects 2020 to be 'difficult'

Angela Lang/CNET

If Huawei wants to survive in 2020, it'll have to go all out. That's reportedly the message from Chairman Eric Xu. In a New Year's message, Xu said Huawei saw growth this year but will face a "difficult" 2020 as the US continues to ban devices and equipment from the Chinese telecom giant and phone maker, according to The Guardian.

The company reportedly estimates sales revenue will top 850 billion Chinese yuan ($122 billion) in 2019, an 18% increase over the previous year but lower than initially expected. Huawei also sold 240 million smartphones in 2019, a 17% jump from last year, according to CNN.

