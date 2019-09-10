Huawei drops lawsuit against US government after its telecom equipment is returned

Angela Lang/CNET

Huawei on Tuesday dropped a lawsuit against the US Commerce Department and other agencies after the government returned telecom equipment it seized back in September 2017. The suit was filed in June and was separate to the one the Chinese company brought against the US for the overall ban on its equipment.

"After a prolonged and unexplained seizure, Huawei has decided to drop the case after the US government returned the equipment, which Huawei views as a tacit admission that the seizure itself was unlawful and arbitrary," Huawei wrote in its a statement.

The Commerce Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.