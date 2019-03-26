Huawei P30 Pro's four rear cameras from every angle

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • blunderbuss-36
  • blunderbuss-pro
  • blunderbuss-pro-7
  • blunderbuss-pro-5
  • blunderbuss-pro-10
  • blunderbuss-pro-14
  • blunderbuss-pro-17
  • blunderbuss-pro-18
  • blunderbuss-2
  • blunderbuss-22
  • blunderbuss-pro-2
  • blunderbuss-pro-3
  • blunderbuss-pro-8
  • blunderbuss-34
  • blunderbuss-12
  • blunderbuss-pro-22
  • blunderbuss-26
  • blunderbuss-pro-8
  • blunderbuss-pro-7
  • blunderbuss-32
  • blunderbuss-33
  • blunderbuss-11
  • blunderbuss-20
  • blunderbuss-25
  • blunderbuss-24
  • blunderbuss-pro-4
  • blunderbuss-pro-6
  • blunderbuss-pro-1
  • blunderbuss-3
  • blunderbuss-14
  • blunderbuss-15
  • blunderbuss-16
  • blunderbuss-17
  • blunderbuss-30
  • blunderbuss-19
  • blunderbuss-23
  • blunderbuss-4
  • blunderbuss-6
  • blunderbuss-pro-16
  • blunderbuss-9

The Huawei P30 Pro and P30 are the phone maker's first major phones for 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
1
of 40

The P30 Pro is the larger of the two.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
2
of 40

It has with four rear cameras to the P30's three.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
3
of 40

There's one camera on the front, a 32-megapixel lens.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
4
of 40

Cameras really are the main selling point on both phones, but especially the larger Pro.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
5
of 40

The camera array that looks like an exclamation signifies the Pro. The "dot" is a 3D time-of-flight (TOF) sensor.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
6
of 40

Here's another giveaway that you're looking at a Pro. That square-shaped lens is an 8-megapixel sensor behind a prism, which helps achieve 5x optical zoom and up to 10x hybrid zoom (a mix of optical and digital).

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
7
of 40

The other two cameras on the Pro include 40-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
8
of 40

The P30 Pro has a 6.47-inch screen, while the P30 has a 6.1-inch display.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
9
of 40

They both have an optical in-screen fingerprint reader.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
10
of 40

Huawei excels at color gradients, and you can really see that here on the P30 phones.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
11
of 40

Go ahead and soak it in.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
12
of 40

Just one more...

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
13
of 40

You can see a small teardrop-shaped notch for the front-facing camera.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
14
of 40

Here it is from another angle.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
15
of 40

The Huawei P30 Pro isn't a cheap phone by any means.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
16
of 40

The P30 Pro and P30 go up against Samsung's Galaxy S10 Plus and S10 (there's also a smaller S10E for $750).

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
17
of 40

The Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus have three rear cameras...

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
18
of 40

...and no standalone night mode.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
19
of 40

The P30, compared to the iPhone XS.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
20
of 40

From left to right, the Galaxy S10, Huawei P30 and iPhone XS.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
21
of 40

Can you tell which phone this is? It's the P30, which has a headphone jack.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
22
of 40

The P30 Pro does not.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
23
of 40

Notice how the cameras mount rises out of the phone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
24
of 40

You can see it while looking at the side buttons.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
25
of 40

Inside, the phones run on a Kirin 980 processor -- Huawei makes that in-house. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
26
of 40

The Pro has a 4,200mAh battery while the P30 has a 3,650mAh battery.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
27
of 40

Storage options on the P30 Pro: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB with up to 256GB in Huawei's NM (nano-memory) storage card.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
28
of 40

The P30's single storage choice keeps things simple: 128GB with the same NM card option.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
29
of 40

A look at the P30's zoom capabilities, in four shots.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
30
of 40

DO NOT PUBLISH until 03/26 6.30AM PST

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
31
of 40

DO NOT PUBLISH until 03/26 6.30AM PST

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
32
of 40

DO NOT PUBLISH until 03/26 6.30AM PST

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
33
of 40

The phones run Android 9.0 Pie with Huawei's EMUI 9.1 on top.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
34
of 40

Enjoy just a few more photos of the Huawei P30 phones.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
35
of 40

DO NOT PUBLISH until 03/26 6.30AM PST

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
36
of 40

DO NOT PUBLISH until 03/26 6.30AM PST

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
37
of 40

DO NOT PUBLISH until 03/26 6.30AM PST

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
38
of 40

DO NOT PUBLISH until 03/26 6.30AM PST

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
39
of 40

Looking for more details on the P30 and P30 Pro? Read our first impressions here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
40
of 40
Now Reading

Huawei P30 Pro's four rear cameras from every angle

Up Next

Mate X foldable phone: Here's what it's really like to use

Latest Stories

Uber to acquire Middle East competitor Careem for $3.1B

Uber to acquire Middle East competitor Careem for $3.1B

by
Galaxy S10E is the maverick Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10E is the maverick Galaxy S10

29 Photos
Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch is the main event of Wrestlemania. That’s a huge deal

Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch is the main event of Wrestlemania. That’s a huge deal

by
Huawei P30 Pro vs. Galaxy S10 Plus: Camera showdown

Huawei P30 Pro vs. Galaxy S10 Plus: Camera showdown

by
The Huawei P30 Pro isn't 5G, but the next Mate probably will be

The Huawei P30 Pro isn't 5G, but the next Mate probably will be

by