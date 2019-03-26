Huawei P30 Pro's four rear cameras from every angle

Esto también se puede leer en español.
The Huawei P30 Pro and P30 are the phone maker's first major phones for 2019.
The P30 Pro is the larger of the two.
It has with four rear cameras to the P30's three.
There's one camera on the front, a 32-megapixel lens.
Cameras really are the main selling point on both phones, but especially the larger Pro.
The camera array that looks like an exclamation signifies the Pro. The "dot" is a 3D time-of-flight (TOF) sensor.
Here's another giveaway that you're looking at a Pro. That square-shaped lens is an 8-megapixel sensor behind a prism, which helps achieve 5x optical zoom and up to 10x hybrid zoom (a mix of optical and digital).
The other two cameras on the Pro include 40-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors.
The P30 Pro has a 6.47-inch screen, while the P30 has a 6.1-inch display.
They both have an optical in-screen fingerprint reader.
Huawei excels at color gradients, and you can really see that here on the P30 phones.
Go ahead and soak it in.
Just one more...
You can see a small teardrop-shaped notch for the front-facing camera.
Here it is from another angle.
The Huawei P30 Pro isn't a cheap phone by any means.
The P30 Pro and P30 go up against Samsung's Galaxy S10 Plus and S10 (there's also a smaller S10E for $750).
The Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus have three rear cameras...
...and no standalone night mode.
The P30, compared to the iPhone XS.
From left to right, the Galaxy S10, Huawei P30 and iPhone XS.
Can you tell which phone this is? It's the P30, which has a headphone jack.
The P30 Pro does not.
Notice how the cameras mount rises out of the phone.
You can see it while looking at the side buttons.
Inside, the phones run on a Kirin 980 processor -- Huawei makes that in-house.
The Pro has a 4,200mAh battery while the P30 has a 3,650mAh battery.
Storage options on the P30 Pro: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB with up to 256GB in Huawei's NM (nano-memory) storage card.
The P30's single storage choice keeps things simple: 128GB with the same NM card option.
A look at the P30's zoom capabilities, in four shots.
The phones run Android 9.0 Pie with Huawei's EMUI 9.1 on top.
Enjoy just a few more photos of the Huawei P30 phones.
Looking for more details on the P30 and P30 Pro? Read our first impressions here.