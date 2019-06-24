Huawei CFO’s attorneys ask for US extradition to be withdrawn

Stephen Shankland/CNET

In late 2018, Canadian authorities arrested Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, Canada, at the request of the US over alleged Iran sanctions violations. As the extradition process continues, her attorneys are pushing for the government to withdraw the proceedings.

Meng's lawyers sent David Lametti, the Canadian Minister of Justice, a written submission to reconsider extradition proceedings, according to a release from the law firm Monday. They argue that Canada does not have the jurisdiction to prosecute her for the alleged actions, which would not be an offense in Canada since the US is the country with sanction laws prohibiting business dealings with Iran.

"Canada does not act as an international police force," Meng's attorney wrote in the release. "All of the allegations relevant to the extradition request occurred in a foreign state (Hong Kong), involving a foreign national (Ms. Meng) and a foreign bank. None of the conduct occurred in the United States or Canada. No alleged victim resided in Canada. No aspect of any fact violated any Canadian law."

Meng, daughter of Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei, is currently under house arrest in Canada as she awaits extradition. Prior to her arrest, she reportedly was looking to leave the company.

Huawei's troubles in the US ramped up in May when President Donald Trump banned the company with a national security order. Since then, other tech companies such as Facebook and Google have distanced themselves from the Chinese company resulting in a $30 billion loss in revenue.