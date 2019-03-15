Huawei CFO wanted to quit before arrest, founder reportedly says

Wang Zhao / AFP/Getty Images

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was on the job hunt prior to her December arrest in Canada, the Chinese telecom's founder said in an interview.

Ren Zhengfei, who's also Meng's father, told Canada's CTV that Meng grew restless a month before getting busted in Vancouver at the request of the US, wanting to resign and find a new job.

"She was not happy working here but after being arrested, this matter improved our relationship and now she understands how difficult life can be," he said in interview at Huawei's Shenzhen headquarters.

Meng remains under house arrest in Canada while the courts proceed with the case to extradite her to the US, which alleges that she deceiving financial institutions and put them in a position to violate sanctions against Iran.

Ren previously claimed that her arrest was "politically motivated," and asserted to CTV that she'd "committed no crime." However, he said the situation wouldn't alter how Huawei does business in Canada.

"We will not reduce our investment in Canada because of that," he said. "Meng Wanzhou is an individual case and I don't think it should influence in any way the relationship Canada has with Huawei."

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.