HTC will launch mobile VR device as follow-up to Vive

HTC will soon launch a new virtual reality toy you can use on the go.

The new device will be compatible with HTC's new flagship smartphone, the U Ultra. But HTC says it won't be just a simple headset like Samsung's Gear VR.

VR, which uses fancy headsets to put you in a digital world, is a trend that's swept up the tech industry over the last few years. HTC bet on the high end with its Vive system, which requires a pricey, powerful PC to run. But there are more affordable options like Samsung's Gear VR and the Google Daydream View that work by plugging in your phone to a cheap headset. HTC's follow-up to the Vive could could bridge the gap between these two types of systems.

"We have a good plan in terms of combining mobility with VR," said HTC Chief Financial Officer Chia-lin Chang in an interview at the HTC U series launch event in Singapore.

"Vive is very top end, and in the coming months you'll see our plans in terms of mobility and VR, and it's not a phone slapped onto a headset," he said. "It'd be a different thing."

Chang added that the mystery VR product would launch before the end of the year.

"We're a VR company, we're going to have something," he said.

HTC's shift in focus to VR comes as the company continues to stumble with its core phone business. The Taiwanese company bet big on VR in 2016 with the launch of the Vive, which went up against the Oculus Rift system by Facebook and Sony's Playstation VR. Chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang highlighted its VR efforts in a statement when HTC disclosed poor financial results in its fourth quarter on Tuesday.

The company reported an operating loss of NT$3.6 billion (about $116 million) with revenue falling 14 percent to NT$22.2 billion (about $722 million) despite "robust sales performance."

While HTC remains high on VR, critics question whether the technology has met the hype set last year with the debut of most of the big-name VR systems. The amount of fresh VR content that appeared at CES was underwhelming, although filmmakers are trying to put more of the control in your hands.

HTC is working to foster that content as well.

"We have learned much from our entrance into the world of virtual reality, and we believe our focused approach to building the ecosystem is the right strategy to enable the whole industry to expand through the creation of compelling content and rich experiences, and that our HTC Vive is at the forefront of that market," Wang said.

