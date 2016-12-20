HolidayBuyer's Guide
  • HTC has a 'big announcement' for 'U' on January 12

The electronics maker sends out invites for its "next big announcement" just after CES 2017. But for now, the company's staying mum on details.

htc-invite.jpg

HTC appears to have big plans for the new year.

HTC has something for you, or rather "U."

The Taiwanese electronics maker on Tuesday sent out press invites for its "next big announcement" on January 12, 2017. The date comes after CES 2017 and before Mobile World Congress, two trade shows that tech companies often use to show off new products. Maybe HTC doesn't want to share the spotlight?

The invite didn't include any specific information. HTC could launch a new flagship phone or possibly expand its push into virtual reality. Earlier this month, HTC announced Vive Studios, a new branch of the company dedicated to VR content.

We'll just have to wait until January to find out more.

htc-bolt-3395-001.jpg
11
HTC's Bolt: Shocking? Maybe not

