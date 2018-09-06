On this podcast, we talk about:
- The rumored name of a new iPhone is the iPhone XS Max (yikes).
- Amazon's website suffers an outage -- after a different outage on Prime Day this year.
- US Sen. Bernie Sanders introduces the "Stop BEZOS Act," continuing his criticism of Amazon and what it pays warehouse workers.
- Amazon briefly becomes a $1 trillion company.
- New details come out on Marvel's upcoming Captain Marvel movie.
How do you feel about the iPhone XS Max? (The 3:59, Ep. 455)
