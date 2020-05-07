Highly-rated Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless earbuds are 20% off

Anker makes a few affordable AirPods alternatives that deliver excellent bang for the buck. I like the $60 Soundcore Life P2, but the superior Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds are now on sale for $80 (or $20 off) at Amazon and other retailers like Best Buy. They sound good and are a top model for making calls.
Like the AirPods Pro, the Liberty Air 2 do a remarkably good job of muffling ambient noise (callers said they could hear me fine even with a lot of street noise around me). While these Anker Soundcore earbuds don't have active noise cancelling, they sound nearly as good, fit comfortably and their noise-isolating design passively seals out a lot of ambient noise. They have an IPX5 water-resistance rating, which means they can withstand heavy sprays of water, and are suitable for sporting activities (they stayed in my ears well during runs). The only thing I missed was sidetone, a feature that allows you to hear your voice in the earbuds during calls so you don't talk too loudly. Read full review.
