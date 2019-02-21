CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Analysis Phones

Here's what photos from the Galaxy S10 camera look like

OK, the Galaxy S10 Plus to be specific.

s10-bikeEnlarge Image

Portrait mode, Samsung-style.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

The Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10 E, S10 5G and Galaxy Fold were all officially announced on Wednesday, and we got a chance to use the Galaxy S10 Plus's camera for a few hours. Here's a small sample of the photos we took. 

We'll continue to add photos to this post as we take them. Enjoy!

s10-churchEnlarge Image
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
See also
s10-flower-peekEnlarge Image
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
s10-overEnlarge Image
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
s10-dogEnlarge Image
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
s10-rest
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
s10-rose
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
s10-tree-flower
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Now playing: Watch this: Getting to know the Galaxy S10 Plus camera and features
3:56

New Galaxy S10 phones bring it: Meet the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, "cheap" Galaxy S10E and Galaxy S10 5G.

Everything Samsung showed at Unpacked: We've added all the photos from the event along with all the new hardware.

Next Article: Galaxy Fold outdoes the iPhone XS. Here's why you still won't buy one