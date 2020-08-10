Google's flagship Pixel 5 probably won't get a "flagship" processor

Google

After last week's official unveiling of the Pixel 4A, Google is gearing up to launch its flagship Pixel 5 in the fall. But based on circulating rumours, the Pixel 5 may not get the flagship specifications -- or at least the processor -- that Pixel fans have grown accustomed to.

Instead, the Pixel 5 will feature Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor if a new listing on the AI Benchmark website that has been cited by various publications checks out. That's a step-up from the Snapdragon 730G inside the Pixel 4A, but it's not as advanced as the Snapdragon 855 chipset in last year's Google Pixel 4 and essentially all previous Pixel phones that use Qualcomm's high-end 800 series Snapdragon processors.

In December, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 765G (the G stands for gaming) and the Snapdragon 765 as a lower cost option for phone makers that want a single chip that acts not only as the brains of a handset, but also connects to 5G. It uses the company's X52 modem that promises download speeds of up to 3.7Gbps.

The listing on the AI benchmark listing website appears to back up earlier reports by 9to5Google all but confirming that the Pixel 5 will feature the lower-end processor. If these rumours pan out, Google will join smartphone companies including China's Vivo and Oppo along with Nokia phone maker HMD in using Qualcomm's newer mid-range CPU.

Read more: Forget the Snapdragon 865: Qualcomm's midrange chip will spread 5G faster

In addition to the Snapdragon 765G chipset, the Pixel will get 8GB RAM, according to the website. Both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4A come with 6GB RAM.

Earlier this month, Google confirmed that the Pixel 5 would come with 5G, making it the search giant's first set of phones (along with the Pixel 4A 5G) to get connectivity to the next generation wireless network. The company also revealed to CNET that it will have Sub-6 and mmWave configurations to offer compatibility with carriers including AT&T and Verizon. Other unconfirmed features include the possibility of the Pixel 5 launching with Android 11 out of the box as well as a black design based on a promotional image released by Google.

Google could not immediately be reached for comment.