Google's Pixel 4 reportedly will come with a 90Hz 'Smooth Display'

Google is apparently stepping up its game when it comes to the screen for its next flagship handset. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will have 5.7- and 6.3-inch OLED displays, respectively, that feature a refresh rate of 90Hz, or 90 frames per second, according to 9to5Google.

This higher refresh rate, which Google is reportedly calling "Smooth Display," puts the Pixel 4 in the same league as the OnePlus 7 and the Razer Phone 2. The higher refresh rate makes for smoother scrolling through feeds like Twitter's. In comparison, most phones have a refresh rate of 60 frames per second (as in, the display refreshes 60 times in one second).

The success of the Pixel 4 would be crucial for Google. The Pixel 3 and 3 XL aren't selling very well despite their exceptional cameras and critical acclaim. This could be because the phones are exclusive to Verizon (though they work on other US carriers' networks), plus the fact that people in general aren't buying phones as much as they used to.

Thanks to photos leaked in March, we already knew the Pixel 4 would feature multiple rear cameras, but now 9to5Google's source says one will be a 12MP with phase-detect auto-focus, while the other will be a 16MP with a telephoto lens. Photobugs will be happy to learn that Google is reportedly developing a DSLR-like attachment for the handset.

Other specs 9to5Google reported include a 2,800 mAh battery for the Pixel 4, while its larger sibling will have a 3,700 mAh battery. Both handsets will also be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset and come with 6 gigabytes of RAM.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

We haven't heard when we can expect the device's debut, but here're a few tidbits about the Pixel 4 that we've confirmed, and some that we haven't.