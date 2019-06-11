Google's Pixel 4 could have the Project Soli chip

Angela Lang/CNET

Google's Pixel 4 phone could come equipped with the tech giant's Project Soli chip, according to a report. Known as Project Soli, Google's radar-based motion sensors will allow users to operate phones via hand gestures.

Google had unveiled Project Soli at I/O back in 2016 with a video, showing how people could use the technology to control their smartwatch and smart speakers by moving your hand and fingers.

Now playing: Watch this: Google's Project Soli: Controlling devices using hand...

9to5Google said Tuesday it had heard that the Project Soli chip is being integrated into the upcoming Pixel 4 flagship phone.

In Dec. 2018, Google was granted approval by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deploy and operate the Project Soli sensors at high power levels and aboard aircraft.

Google had applied for the waiver in March last year, with the sensor allowing Google to capture motion in a 3D space using a radar beam. This enables the touchless control of devices.

"Grant of the waiver will serve the public interest by providing for innovative device control features using touchless hand gesture technology," Julius Knapp, the FCC's chief of Engineering and Technology, wrote in the order at the time.

Now playing: Watch this: Project Soli: The best thing we saw at Google I/O 2016

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google's upcoming Pixel 4 smartphone is also rumored to have a square camera module on the back of the phone as well as no fingerprint scanner, a notch, two speaker grills on the edge at either side of the USB-C port, volume and power on the right-hand side of the phone and no buttons on the left.

The Pixel 4 is rumored to launch in October, and will likely run Android Q. It could also be bezel-less, have a hole-punch screen, have two back cameras for four cameras in total and improved dual-SIM capabilities.