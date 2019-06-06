Pixel 4 and 4 XL rumors: Release date, leak details, design, specs and more

Google released the fourth beta update, out of a planned total of six, for Android Q on Wednesday, meaning we are inching closer and closer to the official version of Google's mobile operating system. That also means we'll get a pretty good picture of what Google-branded phones will be capable of in the near future. This includes the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL, which debuted at the company's annual developers conference in May, as well as the true successors of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones, expected to be called the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Though they are months away from their release, the Pixel 4 will continue to serve as Google's ultimate take on its mobile operating system, which is also the most popular OS in the world and will likely feature the finalized version of Android Q out of the box.

The success of the Pixel 4 would be crucial for Google. The Pixel 3 and 3 XL aren't selling very well despite their exceptional cameras and critical acclaim. This could be because the phones are exclusive to Verizon (though they work on other US carriers), plus the fact that people in general aren't buying phones as much as they used to. There's also been reported issues with the Pixel 3's performance (but we at CNET haven't experienced them personally) and the company just settled a class-action lawsuit that will pay out owners of the first Pixel phone $500 each. For Google, the company would need to address all these issues with the Pixel 4 if it wants to increase sales and edge out its Apple and Samsung rivals.

In the meantime, read on to see what has been speculated so far and check back as we update this piece with interesting rumors as they arise.

Likely: Google is making a Pixel 4

Though it's safe to assume that Google is working on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, it's rare to get a confirmation before its launch. But that's what a Google employee accidentally did in April, when the person commented on Google's Android Open Source Project. Buried in a thread about Google's memory error detection tool, and spotted first by 9to5Google, the employee references the Pixel 4 twice:

In the comment, the poster writes, "The plan was to first deploy this on Pixel 3 and make sure that everything actually works. Then move on to Pixel 4 and so on. If I had a Pixel 4 device..." Though the thread doesn't go on to reveal anything else about the phone, at least we know that it's called the Pixel 4 and that it's on its way.

Likely: We'll see it in October

This isn't based on any specific rumor, but since the first Pixel launch in 2016, Google has released its flagship in October. The pattern usually goes like this: Google holds its I/O developer conference in May to go over the latest Android OS and software updates. Then in October, it has another presser that highlights Google's hardware developments and it introduces a new flagship running the Android version previewed in May. There have been curve balls -- for instance, this year Google unveiled the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL in May. But that still puts us on track to see the Pixel 4 (and maybe Google's smart home endeavors) in October.

Likely: Pixel 4 will run Android Q

Like with past Pixel phones, the Pixel 4 line will be one of the first -- if not the first -- phones to run Android's latest OS. Because Google OS names are alphabetical, the upcoming update is temporarily known as Android Q before its official name launches. Although it's not out yet, Android Q will reportedly have a system-wide dark mode, new permissions features, improved facial recognition and enhanced security.

Rumor: Pixel 4 could be bezel-less, with hole-punch screen

Known product-leaker SlashLeaks posted a rendering of the Pixel 4 from case-maker Skinomi showing the phone with a hole-punch screen and two front-facing cameras (similar to the Galaxy S10 Plus). As a reminder, the Pixel 3 has two front-facing cameras, one of which is a wide-angle lens. The image of Pixel 4 also shows that it doesn't have any bezels, so the thick borders the previous Pixel phones have are done away with. Apparently, Skinomi is so sure that this will be the design of the phone that you can already order screen protectors and cases for the Pixel 4 right now on its site.

Rumor: Pixel 4 XL could have 2 back cameras, 4 total

While previous Pixel XLs launched with just a single camera on the back, leaked photos posted on (once again) SlashLeaks indicate that the Pixel 4 XL may have two rear cameras. Google has typically relied on its camera software to do things (like taking portrait photos) that other phones require multiple rear cameras to accomplish, so it's interesting that Google may possibly add another. The same leaked photos also show the phone with the aforementioned hole-punch display.

Rumor: Pixel 4 might have improved dual-SIM capabilities

The Pixel 4 may have a feature that would allow a user to switch between two functioning phone lines. This is an update from the previous Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 (and their larger counterparts the Pixel 2 XL and 3 XL). Those phones have a standard SIM card slot and an eSIM. While you could have two numbers provisioned for the device, you could only talk, text or use data on one line, while the other remained inactive. In other words, only one SIM could be activated at a time.

But the Pixel 4 would be able to have two active SIMs. If either is being used to make a call or text, however, the other line won't be able to take calls or text for the time being. This is similar to how the new iPhones and other Android phones operate.

