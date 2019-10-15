Google's 5G Pixel 4 is a no show at hardware event

Angela Lang/CNET

Google has packed a lot of new features into its latest smartphone, but super-fast 5G connectivity is not one of them. The company took the wraps off its Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the latest versions of its Google-branded smartphones, at an event in New York City Tuesday.

The new phones come with a slew of new features, such as face unlock, new gesture controls and an upgraded camera. But Google did not announce a version of the device that will connect to a super-fast 5G mobile network.

5G is the next (fifth) generation of cellular technology, which promises to offer network speeds that are 10 to 100 times faster than existing 4G LTE cellular connections. Speeds this fast would allow you to download an entire season's worth of Stranger Things in seconds.

Rumors about the 5G version of the Pixel 4 had been swirling around for weeks. The fact that Google chose not to announce a 5G version of the product today comes at a time when consumers are being bombarded with 5G marketing hype from major wireless carriers, including AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile. Major handset makers have also been touting their own 5G devices. Samsung, LG, Motorola, and Chinese maker OnePlus have already announced 5G handsets. Samsung says it's already sold 2 million 5G phones.

While companies like Samsung, LG and OnePlus have embraced 5G, it's notable that the iPhone did not include the technology in its latest iPhone 11 or 11 Pro phones. This means that Apple and Google are the only major handset makers in the market without a 5G phone in 2019.

Does it even matter?

There's little doubt 5G will become the new standard for data speeds. Chipmaker Qualcomm has predicted that all premium phones will support 5G next year. But what about this year?

The marketing buzz around 5G is only expected to intensify in the coming months. But the truth is that it's going to take some time before consumers will really be able to take advantage of 5G.

The CNET reviews team has tested 5G networks all over the world, and even in cities that have already gotten 5G service, coverage is spotty and performance can vary widely. With this in mind, most consumers interested in the new Pixel 4 won't be missing out on much if they decide not to wait for the 5G version. As CNET's Jessica Dolcourt explains in her opinion piece about the iPhone 11's lack of 5G, most people won't miss it.

Google and Apple aren't likely to be at a big disadvantage, especially when you consider that 5G handsets are more expensive, and some carriers are charging a premium for access to the 5G service. The truth is that 4G LTE service still has a lot if life left. In fact, competitors, like Samsung, are offering two different versions of their products. Samsung offers its Galaxy S10 Plus (which is 4G) and the Galaxy S10 5G.