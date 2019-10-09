A 5G Pixel? Google rumored to have phone in test production

Google

Google might release a 5G version of its upcoming Google Pixel 4. If it does, it would beat out Apple in the race for releasing a flagship 5G phone.

The rumored Google Pixel 4 5G is in test production, according to a report from Nikkei Asian Review Wednesday. Google might unveil the phone next week, according to the report, though it may hold off until next year.

Google is holding its Pixel event next Tuesday in New York City. Along with the debut of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the search engine company is expected to showoff other new products from its smart speaker Google Home line and its smart home Nest line.

Google began teasing its next Pixel phone back in June, but in recent weeks, there has been a slew of leaks about the phone. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL will reportedly have a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM and be available with either 64GB or 128GB of storage. Both will also have face unlock and new gesture controls. The difference between the two models will reportedly be the screen size and battery -- with the Pixel 4 expected to have a 5.7-inch "full HD Plus" OLED display with a 2,800-mAh battery while Pixel 4 XL is expected to have a 6.3-inch "Quad HD Plus" OLED display and a 3,700-mAh battery.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.