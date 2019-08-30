CNET también está disponible en español.

Google says iPhone security flaws let websites hack them for years

Security researchers wrote that malicious sites installed "monitoring implant" that compromised people's personal data.

iphone-xs-max-broken-screen-4

Google found some malicious websites that could hack into people's iPhones.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Google's Project Zero security researchers revealed that they found several hacked websites that slipped malware onto people's iPhone for years. If people visited one of the sites, their messages, photos and location data could be compromised. 

The vulnerability was patched back in February, and Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

