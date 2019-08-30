Google says iPhone security flaws let websites hack them for years

Google's Project Zero security researchers revealed that they found several hacked websites that slipped malware onto people's iPhone for years. If people visited one of the sites, their messages, photos and location data could be compromised.
The vulnerability was patched back in February, and Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
