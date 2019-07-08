Google reportedly in talks to help create 4th US mobile carrier

Google is reportedly in talks to helping create a fourth US wireless carrier with TV provider Dish Network with assets acquired from T-Mobile.
Alphabet director Alan Mulally has been part of the talks, the New York Post reported Sunday.
Neither Google nor Dish immediately responded to requests for comment.
