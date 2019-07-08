CNET también está disponible en español.

Google reportedly in talks to help create 4th US mobile carrier

Parent company Alphabet has been in discussion with Dish Network, according to The New York Post.

Google UK Offices, London

Google may be in talks with Dish about launching a new US wireless carrier.

 Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Google is reportedly in talks to helping create a fourth US wireless carrier with TV provider Dish Network with assets acquired from T-Mobile.

Alphabet director Alan Mulally has been part of the talks, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Neither Google nor Dish immediately responded to requests for comment.

