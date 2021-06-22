Prime Day can't-miss deals Cheapskate's favorite Prime Day deals Target's rival sale Walmart's competing sale Best Buy's me-too sale IRS child tax credit portal
Google Pixel Buds 2 are $100 off at Walmart

Originally $179, the second-gen Pixel Buds are being blown out at Walmart for $79 for a limited time as the Pixel Buds A-Series are released for $99.

The Pixel Buds 2 are on sale in this Clearly White color.

 David Carnoy/CNET
This may not be an Amazon Prime Day deal but it feels like one.

Google's new Pixel Buds A-Series just hit the market at $99. However, if you want extras like wireless charging, wind reduction and swipe controls for volume, we're seeing nice discounts on the earlier Pixel Buds 2, including this $70 blow-out deal at Walmart. At launch, the Pixel Buds 2 had some Bluetooth hiccups but they've improved over time with firmware upgrades and are now a good set of true-wireless earbuds. They're particularly good for owners of Google's Pixel phones and other Android phones.

The previous low on these was $120, so I have a feeling they'll sell out fast at this price. Read our Pixel Buds review.

