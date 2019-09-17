Google Fi rolls out unlimited plan

Angela Lang/CNET

Google on Tuesday said it's rolling out an unlimited plan for its Fi mobile service. The plan includes a Google One membership with 100 GB of cloud storage, as well as other perks like support across Google and discounts on company products. Android users will be able to automatically back up their device's photos, messages and contacts.

The new plan offers unlimited data, calls and texts. Members will also get free international calls from the US to 50 countries and territories, as well as unlimited data and texting overseas in 200 locations for no additional charge.

Prices start at $45 a line per month for four to six lines. The price goes up to $50 a line for three lines, $60 a line for two lines and $70 a line for one line.

Before the rollout of the unlimited plan, Google Fi, which launched in 2015, only offered the Fi Flexible plan, which allows customers to pay just for the data they use. Google says it's launching a second plan after hearing from customers who wanted an option that lets them pay the same price every month.

With the unlimited plan, Google will reduce speeds after 22GB of usage per person per month. The company says this only applies to the biggest data users, which make up less than 1 percent of Fi's current customers. Video streaming quality could also be optimized to 480p.

Google is offering customers 50% off a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL when they purchase and activate on Fi. The deal runs until Sept. 18, or while supplies last. There are no contracts or activation fees with Fi.