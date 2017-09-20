These days, there is no shortage of well-made, mid-range phones that are affordable. (In fact, here are our favorite cheap phones to name a few.) But with Google's inclusion of the recently released Motorola Moto X4 into both its Android One and Project Fi endeavors, now there's one more compelling bargain phone to consider.

Priced at $399, the Moto X4 will be the first phone in the US to be sold through Google's Android One. And because it's available under Project Fi, users can get a cheap phone plan with it as well.

Now Playing: Watch this: Moto's X4 makes Bluetooth amazing again

Android One started out as an initiative in 2014 to offer affordable Android phones to developing markets in countries like India, Indonesia and the Philippines. However, it expanded to other countries, including Japan, Hong Kong and now, the US.

Google

Though Google partners with other companies to make the hardware (in addition to the Moto X4, Google recently teamed up with Xiaomi to for the Mi A1 under Android One), Google is largely behind the phones. They run nearly stock versions of Android, receive the latest updates from Google and have Google Play Protect security software built in.

(Keep in mind that Android One differs from Google's other project, Android Go, which aims to standardize the OS and other apps to have a smaller storage footprint. This allows older or entry-level phones that might not have a lot of memory keep up to pace with the Android platform.)

As for Project Fi, that is Google's Wi-Fi first carrier service. Launched in 2015, Fi uses local Wi-Fi networks (the same used in your home, coffee shop or library) to patch your calls and send texts. When you're in an area with low Wi-Fi coverage, it switches to T-Mobile or Sprint's cellular and data networks.

Compared to traditional networks including AT&T, Verizon, Wi-Fi first networks like Fi and Republic Wireless are relatively cheap. Project Fi's monthly plan starts at $30 for unlimited calls and text, and 2GB of data. (Read: Everything you need to know about Wi-Fi calling.)

The Moto X4 itself features a 5.2-inch display, Android Nougat and two rear cameras on the back (an 8- and 12-megapixel shooter). It's equipped with a Snapdragon 630 processor and a 3,000mAh battery. For more specs and how it compares to other phones in its class, check out our chart below.