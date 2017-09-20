Phones

Android One's first phone for the US is the Moto X4 for $399

Through Google's Android One, the Moto X4 will cost $399 and work with Project Fi.

These days, there is no shortage of well-made, mid-range phones that are affordable. (In fact, here are our favorite cheap phones to name a few.) But with Google's inclusion of the recently released Motorola Moto X4 into both its Android One and Project Fi endeavors, now there's one more compelling bargain phone to consider.

Priced at $399, the Moto X4 will be the first phone in the US to be sold through Google's Android One. And because it's available under Project Fi, users can get a cheap phone plan with it as well.

Android One started out as an initiative in 2014 to offer affordable Android phones to developing markets in countries like India, Indonesia and the Philippines. However, it expanded to other countries, including Japan, Hong Kong and now, the US.

The Moto X4 receiving an OS update from Google.

Though Google partners with other companies to make the hardware (in addition to the Moto X4, Google recently teamed up with Xiaomi to for the Mi A1 under Android One), Google is largely behind the phones. They run nearly stock versions of Android, receive the latest updates from Google and have Google Play Protect security software built in.

(Keep in mind that Android One differs from Google's other project, Android Go, which aims to standardize the OS and other apps to have a smaller storage footprint. This allows older or entry-level phones that might not have a lot of memory keep up to pace with the Android platform.)

As for Project Fi, that is Google's Wi-Fi first carrier service. Launched in 2015, Fi uses local Wi-Fi networks (the same used in your home, coffee shop or library) to patch your calls and send texts. When you're in an area with low Wi-Fi coverage, it switches to T-Mobile or Sprint's cellular and data networks.

Compared to traditional networks including AT&T, Verizon, Wi-Fi first networks like Fi and Republic Wireless are relatively cheap. Project Fi's monthly plan starts at $30 for unlimited calls and text, and 2GB of data. (Read: Everything you need to know about Wi-Fi calling.)

The Moto X4 itself features a 5.2-inch display, Android Nougat and two rear cameras on the back (an 8- and 12-megapixel shooter). It's equipped with a Snapdragon 630 processor and a 3,000mAh battery. For more specs and how it compares to other phones in its class, check out our chart below.

Moto X4 specs versus Moto Z2 Play, OnePlus 5, Huawei Honor 9


 Motorola Moto X4 Motorola Moto Z2 Play OnePlus 5 Huawei Honor 9
Display size, resolution 5.2-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.15-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
Pixel density 424ppi 401ppi 401ppi 428 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.8x2.9x0.31 in. 6.1x3x0.23 in. 6.1x2.92x0.29 in. 5.8x2.8x0.3 in.
Dimensions (Millimeters) 148.4x73.4x8mm 156x76x6mm 154.2x74.1x7.3mm 147.3x71x7.5mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.7 oz; 163g 5.1 oz; 145g 5.4 oz; 153 g 5.5 oz; 155g
Mobile software Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android Nougat
Camera Dual 12-megapixel, 8-megapixel 12-megapixel 16-megapixel standard, 20-megapixel telephoto 12-megapixel, 20-megapixel monochrome
Front-facing camera 16-megapixel 5-megapixel 16-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 2160p
Processor 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Huawei Kirin 960, octa-core (4x2.4 GHz+4x1.8 GHz)
Storage 32GB, 64GB 32GB, 64GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB
RAM 3GB or 4GB 3GB or 4GB (varies by region) 6GB, 8GB 4GB or 6GB (varies by region)
Expandable storage Up to 2TB Up to 2TB None Up to 256GB
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 3,300mAh 3,200mAh
Fingerprint sensor Beneath screen Beneath screen Home button Back
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C
Special features Water-resistant, selfie-flash Water-repellent Portrait mode, notifications toggle, dual-SIM, Dash Charging Dual-camera, dual-SIM (varies by region)
Price off-contract (USD) $399 (Google Project Fi) $499 (Motorola.com) $479 (64GB), $539 (128GB) Converts to $400
Price (GBP) Converts to £370 Converts to £390 £449 (64GB), £499 (128GB) Converts to £315
Price (AUD) Converts to AU$600 Converts to $AU670 Converts to AU$635 (64GB), AU$715 (128GB) Converts to AU$525
