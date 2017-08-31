CNET también está disponible en español.

Moto X4 has dual cameras, Amazon Alexa and extra smarts

Motorola wants the Moto X4 to be your Goldilocks phone: not too big or small, not too cheap or expensive, not too fancy or entry-level.

With two rear cameras, Amazon's Alexa voice assistant on board, and a 5.2-inch screen, Moto is once again reaching to make its Moto X line "just right."

On paper at least, the Moto X4 has a list of hardware features that skew a little higher-end than you'd expect: those two rear cameras (12- and 8-megapixels, respectively), a 16-megapixel selfie camera with its own flash and a 3,000mAh battery. You can pop in a microSD card. The shiny skin is water-resistant, which you don't find too often on most midrange devices. You'll be able to get it in two colors: super black or sterling blue. Both colors look great X4 doesn't feel flimsy or cheap.

Although the Moto X4 has a middle-of-the-road processor, it also has a fingerprint reader that supports NFC, which means you can use the Moto X4 to buy goods through Android Pay.

The Moto X4 will sell for 399 euros in September, coming out to other markets in the coming months, including the US and UK. That converts to roughly to $478, £370 and AU$601. (Actual prices in those locales are not yet revealed.)

See full specs in the chart below.

Software smarts

For fans of other Moto phones, the clever software features might also jump out at you. 

Amazon Alexa

This will be the first Motorola phone to get Amazon's Alexa voice app, which turns the Moto X4 into a voice-triggered remote for thousands of Alexa skills. (Though it can't do absolutely everything your Amazon Echo ($99.99 at Amazon.com) can do.)

You'll be able to launch Alexa from the lock screen, using only the "Alexa" wake word. (This will be available for users in US, UK and Germany for now, but will branch out to other countries as Amazon makes Alexa more widely available.)

Yes, the Moto X4 has Google Assistant, too.

motorola-moto-x4-ifa-14

You can connect the X4 to up to four Bluetooth devices and control the volume of each device from the phone's Settings menu.

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Better Bluetooth

The X4's other noteworthy feature is the ability to connect to four audio devices (like Bluetooth speakers or headsets) and stream music in sync. It comes through a software overlay from a French startup called Tempow. Though Bluetooth's standard 30-foot limitation still applies, you'll be able to listen to tunes with a friend over two pair of headphones or create a wireless stereo system in your home with multiple speakers. It's a cool and promising feature that Tempow is working to extend to more than just music.

Software of Moto's own

The Moto X4 will also come with Motorola's signature software, some of it new this year and some brand new to the phone.

You'll be able to:

  • Open apps by saying "Show me…" For instance, "Show me the weather" or "Show me Facebook."
  • Remember passwords with Moto Key, which you activate with your fingerprint.
  • You can enter your user ID and password for Amazon, etc. with Moto Key.
  • Moto Key can unlock your PC using Bluetooth. (Not Macs yet, but they're working on it.)

Motorola on a roll

This Moto X4 is the eighth new phone that Motorola's announced this year, including the premium Moto Z2 Force with its snap-on Mods, and the budget G5 Plus, which was good enough to win CNET's Editor's Choice award.

Moto X4 specs versus Moto Z2 Play, OnePlus 5, Huawei Honor 9


 Motorola Moto X4 Motorola Moto Z2 Play OnePlus 5 Huawei Honor 9
Display size, resolution 5.2-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.15-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
Pixel density 424ppi 401ppi 401ppi 428 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.8x2.9x0.31 in. 6.1x3x0.23 in. 6.1x2.92x0.29 in. 5.8x2.8x0.3 in.
Dimensions (Millimeters) 148.4x73.4x8mm 156x76x6mm 154.2x74.1x7.3mm 147.3x71x7.5mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.7 oz.; 163g 5.1 oz.; 145g 5.4 oz.; 153 g 5.5 oz.; 155g
Mobile software Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android Nougat
Camera Dual 12-megapixel, 8-megapixel 12-megapixel 16-megapixel standard, 20-megapixel telephoto 12-megapixel, 20-megapixel monochrome
Front-facing camera 16-megapixel 5-megapixel 16-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 2160p
Processor 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Huawei Kirin 960, octa-core (4x2.4 GHz+4x1.8 GHz)
Storage 32GB, 64GB 32GB, 64GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB
RAM 3GB or 4GB 3GB or 4GB (varies by region) 6GB, 8GB 4GB or 6GB (varies by region)
Expandable storage Up to 2TB Up to 2TB None Up to 256GB
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 3,300mAh 3,200mAh
Fingerprint sensor Beneath screen Beneath screen Home button Back
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C
Special features Water-resistant, selfie-flash Water-repellent Portrait mode, notifications toggle, dual-SIM, Dash Charging Dual-camera, dual-SIM (varies by region)
Price off-contract (USD) Converts to $478 $499 (Motorola.com) $479 (64GB), $539 (128GB) Converts to $397
Price (GBP) Converts to £370 Converts to £390 £449 (64GB), £499 (128GB) Converts to £314
Price (AUD) Converts to AU$601 Converts to $AU670 Converts to AU$636 (64GB), AU$715 (128GB) Converts to AU$527

Discuss: Motorola Moto X4

