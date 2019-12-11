CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mac Pro Resident Evil 3 remake Game of Thrones free on Roku Sony's State of Play recap Best Nintendo Switch deals Best phones of 2019

This gold and diamond iPhone 11 with a nativity scene isn't tacky at all

Never mind. I take that back. It's totally tacky.

caviarcredochristmasstarEnlarge Image

Celebrate Christmas with a gold and diamond iPhone 11 from Caviar.

 Caviar

Caviar, a Russian company that adds luxury embellishments to phones, lives to wow its customers with over-the-top adornments. Sometimes that "wow" is followed by a "what?!" Behold the Credo Christmas Star Diamond iPhone 11.

The $129,000 (£98,000, AU$188,000) iPhone is made with a gold pattern radiating outward from a large diamond, which lingers above a Christmas nativity scene depicting baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph in relief. The diamond is meant to symbolize the Star of Bethlehem. 

Caviar describes the one-off iPhone 11 Pro creation as "an expression of special respect to this holy day." You can also opt for an iPhone 11 Pro Max for $140,000 if you prefer.

More bling phones

If the big-bucks version is too hefty for your pocketbook, you can also pick up a diamond-less $6,000 version made with a stone composite, or a $9,000 silver option

"Christmas star of the new collection by Caviar will become a real artifact for the owner of this smartphone, which will lead to bright, kind and eternal things," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. It may also lead to some sideways glances from people who can't believe your phone is real, but that's up to you to deal with.

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone 11 and 11 Pro: 2 months later, here's what we...
10:12