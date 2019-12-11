Enlarge Image Caviar

Caviar, a Russian company that adds luxury embellishments to phones, lives to wow its customers with over-the-top adornments. Sometimes that "wow" is followed by a "what?!" Behold the Credo Christmas Star Diamond iPhone 11.

The $129,000 (£98,000, AU$188,000) iPhone is made with a gold pattern radiating outward from a large diamond, which lingers above a Christmas nativity scene depicting baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph in relief. The diamond is meant to symbolize the Star of Bethlehem.

Caviar describes the one-off iPhone 11 Pro creation as "an expression of special respect to this holy day." You can also opt for an iPhone 11 Pro Max for $140,000 if you prefer.

If the big-bucks version is too hefty for your pocketbook, you can also pick up a diamond-less $6,000 version made with a stone composite, or a $9,000 silver option.

"Christmas star of the new collection by Caviar will become a real artifact for the owner of this smartphone, which will lead to bright, kind and eternal things," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. It may also lead to some sideways glances from people who can't believe your phone is real, but that's up to you to deal with.