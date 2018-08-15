Luxury gold-gilded gadgets will empty your pocketbook

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • goldmcnugget1
  • 29087531387-c05f5a90fd-k
  • Gold bike
  • Gold-plated Segwheel
  • golddrone.jpg
  • Gold skull chair
  • Gold BB-8
  • trumpputin
  • luxurycarseat.jpg
  • Goldgenie rose gold Apple Watch
  • billionaire-ip11-straight
  • goldtoilet
  • iphonex-royal-wedding-gold-elite-standing-diamond-cluster

McDonald's gold McNugget

A certain subset of the world is really into the idea of covering everything in sight with gold. These modern-day Midases can get their fix with gold-plated iPhones, drones and even toilets. 

McDonald's Japan took the Golden Arches concept a little too far when it unveiled an 18-karat-gold chicken McNugget in 2016 as a contest prize. You'd just want to be sure not to bite down on it, no matter how hungry you got.

Published:Caption:Photo:McDonald'sRead the article
1
of 13
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Cricket Wireless

Sony DMP-Z1

Sony stepped up the shininess with its 2018 DMP-Z1 music player featuring a gold-plated knob and a significant price tag. It's more expensive than Sony's 85-inch TV. 

Published:Caption:Photo:SonyRead the article
2
of 13
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Cricket Wireless

Gold-plated bike

Goldgenie is a London and Dubai company famous for plating all sorts of crazy things in gold. This British racing bike from 2014 is a prime example of Goldgenie's wild streak. The blingmasters described it as the "ultimate once-in-a-lifetime gift for yourself or someone truly special."

Published:Caption:Photo:GoldgenieRead the article
3
of 13
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Cricket Wireless

Gold Segwheel

Remember when one-wheeled personal transportation devices seemed really cool? That was around 2015 and UK blingsters Goldgenie got on board the trend by offering a gold-plated Segwheel electric uniwheel. It cost a healthy $44,000 (£28,000, AU$57,000).

Published:Caption:Photo:GoldgenieRead the article
4
of 13
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Cricket Wireless

Drone in gold

This DJI Phantom 4 drone is not like the others. Drone retailer Drones Direct offered this shiny gold version in 2016 for about $25,000 (£19,999.97, AU$32,000). The gold plating added some extra weight to the machine. This is one drone you won't want to get stuck up in a tree.

Published:Caption:Photo:Drones DirectRead the article
5
of 13
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Cricket Wireless

Skull armchair

French design firm Harow should be your first stop when outfitting your supervillain lair. The firm came up with the 24-karat-gold skull armchair in 2016. If you turn it around, you'll find a cushy black velvet seat. 

Published:Caption:Photo:HarowRead the article
6
of 13
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Cricket Wireless

BB-8 gets blinged

Kay Jewelers celebrated Star Wars in 2015 with the creation of a gold-and-diamond BB-8. It took jewelers over 600 hours to design and build the shiny droid, which is just over 4 inches (10 centimeters) tall and weighs more than 1.5 pounds (a little over half a kilogram).

Published:Caption:Photo:Kay JewelersRead the article
7
of 13
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Cricket Wireless

Trump and Putin in gold

Russian-Italian luxury smartphone maker Caviar immortalized the alleged Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin bromance in 2017 with a custom gold-plated iPhone set featuring a profile of each world leader. Even better, the phones were called "One World."

Published:Caption:Photo:CaviarRead the article
8
of 13
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Cricket Wireless

Bulletproof car seat

This luxurious car seat might look like something Iron Man would use for his kid, but it's actually a bulletproof baby seat designed by luxury Latvian carmaker Dartz in 2015. The seat uses kevlar, gold stiching and gold-plated crocodile skin. 

Published:Caption:Photo:DartzRead the article
9
of 13
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Cricket Wireless

A flashier Apple Watch

The gold-loving people at luxury-products maker Goldgenie enjoy blingifying Apple products, like this $164,000 (about £110,000, AU$214,500) Apple Watch from 2015. Not content with just rose-gold, the company also covered the watch in diamonds.

Published:Caption:Photo:GoldgenieRead the article
10
of 13
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Cricket Wireless

2018 'Gold iPhone Xs'

Apple's upcoming 2018 iPhones haven't even been unveiled yet, but that didn't stop Goldgenie from opening up preorders for a $127,000 (£100,000, AU$176,000) gold-plated version. The company took a guess that the new phone might be called the "iPhone Xs." It's certainly hoping the "excess" name comes true.

Published:Caption:Photo:Goldgenie
11
of 13
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Cricket Wireless

Solid gold toilet

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan tweaked the art world's nose in 2016 when the Guggenheim Museum installed his functional, solid-gold toilet in a bathroom. Patrons were allowed to spend some private time with the fancy loo. The piece is titled "America."

Published:Caption:Photo:Guggenheim MuseumRead the article
12
of 13
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Cricket Wireless

Royal wedding on an iPhone X

The very expensive 2018 royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got a fitting Goldgenie tribute in the form of a commemorative gold-plated iPhone X emblazoned with an image of the happy couple. So tasteful. 

Published:Caption:Photo:GoldgenieRead the article
13
of 13
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Cricket Wireless
Now Reading

Luxury gold-gilded gadgets will empty your pocketbook

Up Next

Vintage aircraft under the desert sky: Yeah, it's worth the heat

Latest Stories

Facebook raised $300M during first year of birthday fundraisers

Facebook raised $300M during first year of birthday fundraisers

by
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera has gorgeous looks and mountains of torque
8:32

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera has gorgeous looks and mountains of torque

by
How T-Mobile rebuilt its customer service to be less sucky and more about you

How T-Mobile rebuilt its customer service to be less sucky and more about you

by
Google One cloud storage is now live, with 100GB for $2 per month

Google One cloud storage is now live, with 100GB for $2 per month

by
Twitter gives Infowars host Alex Jones a timeout (The 3:59, Ep. 443)

Twitter gives Infowars host Alex Jones a timeout (The 3:59, Ep. 443)

by
Get your gold-plated 2018 'iPhone Xs' for just $127,000

Get your gold-plated 2018 'iPhone Xs' for just $127,000

by