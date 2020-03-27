Get your free download of Monument Valley 2 and 10 other iOS games this weekend

Apple; Illustration by Stephen Shankland/CNET

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, many people are sheltering in place or practicing social distancing. Finding fun activities can make time pass faster and serve as a positive distraction. If you're an iOS user, several Apple game developers are offering premium games for free in the App store for a limited time.

Starting this weekend, check out these games:

Monument Valley 2

Developer: ustwo games

Screenshot by Gabriel Sama/CNET

In this puzzle game, help a mother and her child on their journey through the mysterious valley. Explore and manipulate enchanted buildings along the way in Monument Valley 2 .

Lara Croft Go

Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix

Explore ancient ruins in Lara Croft Go, a puzzle-adventure game-- discover secrets and outsmart deadly traps to uncover the myth of the Queen of Venom.

Cat Quest

Developer: The Gentlebros

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

In Cat Quest, explore Felingard to save your sister from the wicked Drakoth. Get ready for magic, dragons and dungeons full of treasure to loot.

Takoway

Developer: Daylight Studios

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Play as Tako the hexapus in Takoway as she goes on a six-legged journey to escape captivity and find herself in this perspective-based puzzler.

Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?

Developer: Daylight Studios

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Holy Potatoes! We're in Space? is a game where players are in charge of their own spaceship. Build of weapons and explore the vastness of a veggie-themed universe.

Earth Atlantis

Developer: Pixel Perfex

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

In this side-scrolling shooter Earth Atlantis, you must defeat sea monsters and venture through a post-apocalyptic underwater world. Unlock multiple ships, get special weapons, and level up your abilities for your journey.

Kings League: Odyssey

Developer: Kurechii

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

In Kings League: Odyssey, train your team of Lancers, Berserkers and Dragoons until they're ready to go toe-to-toe with another team.

Tiny Guardians

Developer: Toge Interactive

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Help protect Lunalie against various enemies with guardians as she journeys through Prism in search of her missing aunt, the Sorceress, in Tiny Guardians.

She and the Light Bearer

Developer: Toge Interactive

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Help the Little Firefly seek The Mother deep in the unknown forest! Prove you're up to the task by solving riddles, challenges, and puzzles in She and the Light Bearer.

Dig Deep!

Developer: Noodlecake

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Go on a space adventure with strange aliens, search for treasure and avoid traps when you join the Intergalactic Mining Guild in Dig Deep!

Rolando: Royale Edition

Developer: HandCircus

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

After the Kingdom is invaded, the sages are under attack from the Shadow Creatures. Play as a daring group of Rolandos to save the day in Rolando: Royale Edition.