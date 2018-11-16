Tile

Know someone who's always misplacing things? Technology to the rescue, in the form of the new Tile Pro tracker.

A single normally runs $35, while a four-pack is currently on sale for $100. Today only, however, CNET readers can get a free third-gen Amazon Echo Dot with the purchase of a Tile Pro four-pack.

The Tile Pro may be as close to perfect as the product has come. It has an amazing 300-foot range and three times the volume of previous Tiles. Best of all, you can now replace the battery (a standard CR2032) yourself. Here's a 10-pack for all of $7.

If you're unfamiliar with the little button, it works like this: Attach it to your keychain, your backpack, your TV remote or whatever. When you need help finding that thing, just fire up the Tile app on your phone. Tap a button and the Tile rings (loudly, in this case).

Can't find your phone? Double-press the Tile button and the phone rings -- even if it's set to mute. And if something really goes missing, you can leverage the sizable community of Tile users to help track it down.

You can also invoke Alexa, natch: "Find my keys!"

Needless to say, these are super handy. They also make great gifts. And the free Echo Dot is just icing on the cake. Take note, however, that the latter is provided in the form of a promo code you'll redeem on Amazon, and that the code will arrive within two weeks of your purchase.

