Get 15% to 20% off select items with Amazon's Prime Rewards credit card

Amazon

Yes, Prime Day has come and gone -- though two days later, we're still seeing a lot of hangover deals still available. We've pulled together some of the most notables ones here:

But those are mostly all older deals that are still hanging on. You're here for new deals, right? So let's jump to one that's new -- or, at least, new to us: A big ol' cash-back offer at Amazon, and a nice discount on a 50-inch Fire TV.

Amazon Roku is our top choice for smart TV operating systems, but Amazon's Fire TV is in the running -- especially now that YouTube is fully supported. Yes, it's a bit odd that Best Buy's house brand, Insignia, is being sold by archrival Amazon, but today's media and retail landscape makes for strange bedfellows. The important thing is that you can get $80 off a 50-inch 4K TV.

Note that resident Cheapskate Rick Broida is off today, but he'll return tomorrow!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!