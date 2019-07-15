Best non-Prime Day deals at Best Buy: Sales on MacBooks, iPads, 2-in-1 laptops and more

Sarah Tew/CNET

Prime Day sales are in full bloom and have certainly attracted the attention of Amazon's retail rivals. If you're not an Amazon Prime member or protesting Amazon, then you shop competing sales at Walmart, eBay and Best Buy. Like Amazon's Prime Day, Best Buy's flash sale ends tomorrow. (Procrastinating night owls should know that Best Buy's sale ends two hours sooner than Prime Day. Best Buy's sales ends Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. CT -- that's 12:59 a.m. ET on Wednesday.)

Among the best deals we've found: Apple devices including the current 13-inch MacBook Pro, the outgoing 12-inch MacBook and the iPad Pro. Plus, 2-in-1 laptops from HP, Lenovo and Microsoft. Keep scrolling to see our favorite deals below.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has a number of MacBook Pro models marked down, but most are on the larger 15-inch MBP than the more utilitarian 13-inch model. The discount on this newly updated 13-inch MacBook Pro is the best of the bunch. It's the highest-end of Apple's three 13-inch MacBook Pro models: it features the 2.4GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. At its huge $550 discount, it's cheaper than similar models with only a 256GB SSD. But you need to like silver; the space gray equivalent is not on sale.

Sarah Tew/CNET Pour one out for the 12-inch Apple MacBook. Apple discontinued this model when it updated and simplified its MacBook offerings into two lines: the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air. The remaining stock of the 12-inch MacBook is priced to move, but you should avoid the underpowered, old Core m3 models. Instead, go for a higher-end 12-inch MacBook that features a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Best Buy has it on sale for $1,150 in either silver or gold. Read 12-inch MacBook review

Amazon has other older MacBooks on sale at Prime Day.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale at a number of retailers including Amazon, B&H Photo and Walmart. The $675 starting price isn't the lowest we've seen the current-gen iPad Pro go, but it is still a decent discount on a product that stands to get even better when the iPadOS software update hits in September. You can save $150 on the 11-inch, 256GB model and up to $200 on 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Read iPad Pro review

Sarah Tew/CNET Underpowered no more: last year's move to quad-core processing makes the Surface Pro 6 viable as a mainstream laptop replacement. You also get 8GB and a 2565GB SSD along with a sharp 2736-by-1824 touch display. Read Microsoft Surface Pro 6 review

The 13.3-inch Yoga 730 is "one of the best thin-and-light two-in-ones you can buy," according to CNET Reviews, for its sleek enclosure, two Thunderbolt ports, far-field mics and quick-charge feature. This sale model features an Intel Core i5 chip, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. Read Lenovo Yoga 730 review

Sarah Tew/CNET This 2-in-1 convertible laptop features a 15.6-inch touch display with 4K resolution. Inside, it supplies the quad-core Intel Core i7-7-8565U CPU, 16GB of memory, integrated Intel graphics and a 512GB Optane SSD. The 13-inch Spectre x360 is one of CNET Reviews favorite 2-in-1 convertibles for its beautiful, lightweight design; great keyboard and trackpad; sharp display and above-average sound; and long battery life. Read HP Spectre x360 review