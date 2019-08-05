Get 10% cash back with Rakuten's one-day Member Appreciation Day sale

Sarah Tew/CNET

Rakuten is saying thanks to its members today with a 10% cash back Member Appreciation Day sale. Don't worry, you can sign up now to become a member and cash in on the savings on computers, accessories, phones and appliances. Membership is free -- all you need is an email to sign up.

The 10% cash back sale is today only -- Monday, Aug. 5 -- and good at more than 200 online stores, from Adam & Eve to Zales. Purchases you make will earn you 10% cash back that will get added to your Rakuten account.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Rakuten Member Appreciation Day

You'll need to log in to your Rakuten account to earn the additional 10% cash back. From the Member Appreciation Day page on Rakuten, you'll then get kicked out to the participating stores. Click the button below to get started.

If you're new to Rakuten, you'll also get to choose between a $10 Walmart gift card and $10 in Rakuten credit.

In addition to the 10% cash back at Rakuten, you can save with discounts offered at the retailers themselves. Among the participating retailers are HP, Lenovo, Samsung and Western Digital. After logging in to Rakuten using the link above, just choose those brands from the Electronics tab, and you'll be on the path to 10 percent off.

Here are some highlights among the electronics retailers included in the sale.

HP Envy 17t

This giant HP laptop is discounted to $1,000. It features a 17.3-inch 1080p display powered by an Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 16GB memory and Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. The roomy 512GB solid-state drive (SSD) features 32GB of Optane memory. That's a lot of screen size and power for a cool grand.

Lenovo ThinkPads and Yogas

Lenovo has a host of ThinkPad and 2-in-1 Yogas on sale, including the Yoga 730 for $770, the Yoga C930 for $900 and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Gen for $850.

Samsung

You'll find all manner of Samsung products on sale, from phones and laptops to TVs and fridges.

Western Digital: Storage on sale

Here's a good deal for supercharging your PC: the WD Black SN750 NVME SSD. The 250GB, 500GB and 1TB sizes are on sale without a heatsink, and the 1TB capacity with heatsink is on sale.

Now playing: Watch this: Get ready for the Cheapskate Mystery Box, 2019 edition