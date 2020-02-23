Galaxy Z Flip vs. Galaxy Fold specs: Comparing Samsung's two foldable phones

Angela Lang/CNET

At Samsung's Unpacked event on Feb. 11, the company doubled down on the foldable phone trend with its new Galaxy Z Flipalready available for $1,380 -- although getting one may soon be an even bigger challenge now --, the phone is positioned to go against the foldable Motorola Razr, which has a similar design and is available for $1,499. Within Samsung however, the Z Flip marks the company's continuing commitment to the foldable phone trend, which began when the company announced the Galaxy Fold in February last year.

Both phones use Samsung's Infinity Flex Display, which the company developed to enable its handsets to fold hundreds of thousands of times without breaking. Samsung claims both the Fold and the Z Flip can fold 200,000 times without breaking (AKA: the number of times a person would open and close their phone over five years of use), but when CNET tested this claim in October, the Galaxy Fold lasted about 120,000 folds. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, which has a 7.3-inch screen and opens and closes like a book, the Z Flip has a clamshell design. It also has a 6.7-inch display and dual 12-megapixel rear cameras. It costs $1,380 in the US and £1,300 in the UK.

For more on how these two phones differ, check out our spec chart below. And read how to preorder the Z Flip here or check out other foldable phones here.

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Z Flip is the first phone with foldable glass

Galaxy Z Flip vs. Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Samsung Galaxy Fold Display size, resolution Internal: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED; 2,636x1,080-pixels / External: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED; 300x112-pixels Internal: 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 2,152x1,536-pixels / External: 4.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 1,680x720-pixels Pixel density 425ppi (internal) / 303ppi (external) 362ppi (internal) Dimensions (Inches) Folded: 2.99 x 3.44 x 0.62 ~ 0.68 in / Unfolded: 2.99 x 6.59 x 0.27 ~0.28 in Folded: 6.3 x 2.5 x 0.6 in / Unfolded: 6.3 x 4.6 x 0.3 in Dimensions (Millimeters) Folded: 73.6 x 87.4 x 15.4 ~17.3 mm / Unfolded: 73.6 x 167.3 x 6.9 ~ 7.2 mm Folded: 62.8 x 161 x 15.7mm ~ 17.1mm / Unfolded: 117.9 x 161 x 6.9mm ~ 7.6mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.46 oz; 183g 9.7 oz; 276g Mobile software Android 10 Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI Camera 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultra wide-angle) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto) Front-facing camera 10-megapixel Two 10-megapixel, 8-megapixel 3D depth Video capture 4K (HDR 10 Plus) 4K (HDR 10 Plus) Processor 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Storage 256GB 512GB RAM 8GB 12GB Expandable storage TBD No Battery 3,300 mAh 4,380 mAh Fingerprint sensor Side Power button Connector USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No Special features Foldable display; wireless PowerShare; wireless charging; fast charging Foldable display, wireless charging, fast charging Price off-contract (USD) $1,380 $1,980 Price (GBP) £1,300 £2,000 Price (AUD) TBA (about AU$2,500 converted) AU$2,950

Originally published Feb. 11, 2020.