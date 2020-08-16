Galaxy Z Flip vs. Galaxy Fold: Comparing Samsung's original foldable phones

Angela Lang/CNET

At Samsung's Unpacked event back in February, the company doubled down on the foldable phone trend with its Galaxy Z Flip, a year after releasing its first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold. Since then, Samsung has also announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 2. While we wait for pricing information on the Fold's sequel, deal-savvy buyers might be looking to Samsung's previous models for a cheaper entry into the foldable phone club. Read on to discover the main differences between Samsung's first two foldable phones. For more foldable phone comparisons, read CNET's Galaxy Z Flip 5G vs. Galaxy Fold vs. Razr vs. Z Flip: Which foldable phone has the best specs? and Microsoft Surface Duo vs. its foldable rivals: Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Razr specs compared.

Both the Fold and the Z Flip use Samsung's Infinity Flex Display, which the company developed to enable its handsets to fold hundreds of thousands of times without breaking. Samsung claims both the Fold and the Z Flip can fold 200,000 times without breaking (i.e. the number of times a person would open and close their phone over five years of use), but when CNET tested this claim in October, the Galaxy Fold lasted about 120,000 folds. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, which has a 7.3-inch screen and opens and closes like a book, the Z Flip has a clamshell design. It also has a 6.7-inch display and dual 12-megapixel rear cameras. It costs $1,380 in the US and £1,300 in the UK.

For more on how these two phones differ, check out our spec chart below.

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Z Flip is the first phone with foldable glass