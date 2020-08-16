CNET también está disponible en español.

Galaxy Z Flip vs. Galaxy Fold: Comparing Samsung's original foldable phones

See how Samsung's two original foldable phones stack up against one another, spec by spec.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip on Feb. 11 at Unpacked.

 Angela Lang/CNET

At Samsung's Unpacked event back in February, the company doubled down on the foldable phone trend with its Galaxy Z Flip, a year after releasing its first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold. Since then, Samsung has also announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 2. While we wait for pricing information on the Fold's sequel, deal-savvy buyers might be looking to Samsung's previous models for a cheaper entry into the foldable phone club. Read on to discover the main differences between Samsung's first two foldable phones. For more foldable phone comparisons, read CNET's Galaxy Z Flip 5G vs. Galaxy Fold vs. Razr vs. Z Flip: Which foldable phone has the best specs? and Microsoft Surface Duo vs. its foldable rivals: Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Razr specs compared.

Both the Fold and the Z Flip use Samsung's Infinity Flex Display, which the company developed to enable its handsets to fold hundreds of thousands of times without breaking. Samsung claims both the Fold and the Z Flip can fold 200,000 times without breaking (i.e. the number of times a person would open and close their phone over five years of use), but when CNET tested this claim in October, the Galaxy Fold lasted about 120,000 folds. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, which has a 7.3-inch screen and opens and closes like a book, the Z Flip has a clamshell design. It also has a 6.7-inch display and dual 12-megapixel rear cameras. It costs $1,380 in the US and £1,300 in the UK.

For more on how these two phones differ, check out our spec chart below.

Galaxy Z Flip vs. Galaxy Fold


 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Samsung Galaxy Fold
Display size, resolution Internal: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED; 2,636x1,080 pixels / External: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED; 300x112 pixels Internal: 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 2,152x1,536 pixels / External: 4.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 1,680x720 pixels
Pixel density 425 ppi (internal) / 303 ppi (external) 362 ppi (internal)
Dimensions (Inches) Folded: 2.99 x 3.44 x 0.62 ~ 0.68 in / Unfolded: 2.99 x 6.59 x 0.27 ~0.28 in Folded: 6.3 x 2.5 x 0.6 in / Unfolded: 6.3 x 4.6 x 0.3 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) Folded: 73.6 x 87.4 x 15.4 ~17.3 mm / Unfolded: 73.6 x 167.3 x 6.9 ~ 7.2 mm Folded: 62.8 x 161 x 15.7mm ~ 17.1mm / Unfolded: 117.9 x 161 x 6.9mm ~ 7.6mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.46 oz; 183g 9.7 oz; 276g
Mobile software Android 10 Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI
Camera 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultra wide-angle) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
Front-facing camera 10-megapixel Two 10-megapixel, 8-megapixel 3D depth
Video capture 4K (HDR 10 Plus) 4K (HDR 10 Plus)
Processor 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Storage 256GB 512GB
RAM 8GB 12GB
Expandable storage TBD No
Battery 3,300 mAh 4,380 mAh
Fingerprint sensor Side Power button
Connector USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack No No
Special features Foldable display; wireless PowerShare; wireless charging; fast charging Foldable display, wireless charging, fast charging
Price off-contract (USD) $1,380 $1,980
Price (GBP) £1,300 £2,000
Price (AUD) AU$2,199 AU$2,999

