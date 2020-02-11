Galaxy Z Flip phone vs. Galaxy Fold: How do Samsung's two foldable phones compare?

Samsung/Screenshot by Chris Pavey/CNET

Samsung is doubling down on the foldable phone trend with the new Galaxy Z Flip, announced today at its Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco. Though positioned to go against the foldable Motorola Razr, which has a similar design and is available now for $1,499, the Z Flip itself marks Samsung's commitment to the foldable phone trend, which began when the company announced the Galaxy Fold in February last year.

Both phones use Samsung's Infinity Flex Display, which the company developed to enable its handsets to fold hundreds of thousands of times without breaking. Samsung claims both the Fold and the Z Flip can fold 200,000 times without breaking, which mimics the number of times a person would open and close their phone over five years of use. (When CNET tested this claim in October, however, the Galaxy Fold lasted about 120,000 folds.) But unlike the Galaxy Fold, which has a 7.3-inch screen and opens and closes like a book, the Z Flip has a clamshell design. It also has a 6.7-inch display and dual 12-megapixel rear cameras. It will be available Feb. 14 for $1,380 in the US and £1,300 in the UK.

For more on how these two phones differ, check out our spec chart below. And for more information on the other devices Samsung unveiled today, read everything the company announced at Unpacked here.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone