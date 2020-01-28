Galaxy Z Flip leak may reveal specs, images of Samsung's next folding phone

Giuseppe Spinelli/LetsGoDigital

Samsung's Unpacked event is two weeks away, and more details are surfacing on what could be the big surprise of the show. Leaked marketing materials for the Galaxy Z Flip appear to reveal many of the details about Samsung's next folding phone.

German tech site WinFuture published the specs and images for the Z Flip on Tuesday. The folding phone will reportedly have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, 8GB of RAM, 256 GB storage, a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, two 12-megapixel cameras in the rear, one 10-megapixel camera in the front and a 3300 mAh battery. There's also reportedly a 1.06-inch display on the outside of the phone that will act as an external display when folded.

One noticeable lacking feature is 5G, which is rumored to be part of all the new Galaxy S20 phones expected to make their debut at the Unpacked event on Feb. 11.

This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: the new "influencer ready" high-end foldable Smartphone from Samsung. Official marketing pics and all specs: https://t.co/dvsNHqxycM — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 28, 2020

This new info also has the same release date of Feb. 14 and a similar price point of $1,400 as a reported leak on Monday.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.