Galaxy S20 specs reportedly revealed

Angela Lang/CNET

The rumored Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones have reportedly had their specs leaked online. A report Friday from MySmartPrice showed off everything the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20 Plus 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will come with after their scheduled launch on Feb. 11.

According to the report, which was also tweeted out by XDA Developers, all three phones will run Android 10 and Samsung One UI 2.0.

The S20 5G will reportedly have a 6.2-inch display, while the S20 Plus 5G's will be 6.7 inches and the S20 Ultra 5G's will be 6.9 inches. All three will reportedly have an Exynos 990 7nm chipset, 128GB of storage and MicroSD storage of up to 1TB. The S20 Ultra 5G will come with a 512MB option too, the report said.

The two lower models will have three rear cameras: a 12MP main wide, a 64MP telephoto and a 12MP ultra-wide; along with 3x optical zoom; 30x digital zoom; 8K recording; and a 10MP front-facing camera, said the spec sheet published by MySmartPrice. The Ultra model's three rear cameras will include a 108MP main wide, a 48MP telephoto and a 12MP ultrawide; along with10x optical zoom; 100x digital zoom; and 8K recording.

The S20 5G will have a 4,000mAH battery, the Plus will have a 4,500mAH battery; and the Ultra will have a 5,000mAH battery, the report said.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.