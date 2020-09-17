Galaxy S20 FE 5G leaks on Samsung website

Screenshot by CNET

The rumored upcoming fan edition of Samsung Galaxy S20 appears to have leaked on the tech giant's German website. A support page for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G (seen above) was live Thursday on Samsung's site, revealing the name of the device and an image of the phone.

While the Samsung page didn't reveal any other major details, mobile leaker Evan Blass reportedly shared an infographic for the rumored phone that offered a rundown of its key specs. The infographic says the 5G version of the phone will sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 chip and a triple cameras setup, according to tech site GSMArena. It'll also reportedly have a 4,500mAh battery and come in six color options.

It's possible Samsung will launch the Galaxy S20 FE 5G at its virtual Samsung Unpacked for Every Fan event on Sept. 23. The tech giant has shifted to virtual events to unveil and launch its new phones, tablets and other devices instead of at physical events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a Samsung Unpacked event in August, the company launched the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Watch 3, and unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 alongside K-Pop group BTS.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.