BTS make cameo at Samsung Z Fold 2 and Note 20 launch

Samsung unpacked pop stars BTS for a cameo appearance at Wednesday's Galaxy Note 20 launch. Ahead of their forthcoming new single Dynamite this month, the Korean pop superstars played around with the new folding Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The hugely popular band will no doubt influence its army of fans to consider Samsung devices through the endorsement deal, even if the actual appearance at the online Samsung Unpacked event was disappointingly short. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook briefly popped up in a prerecorded video, where they snapped some selfies and enjoyed the Z Fold 2's "mystic bronze" color.

Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live earbuds with active noise canceling and shared listening.

This isn't the first team-up for Samsung and the pop sensations. The band previously endorsed LG before coming out with limited-edition BTS versions of Samsung's flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy Buds Plus earphones.

Established in 2010, the seven-member group sold millions in Korea before cracking the US Billboard charts with four No.1 albums in less than two years. Their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7, released in February, is the best-selling album ever in Korea. They're performing at the MTV Music Awards on Aug. 30. Oh, and new single Dynamite detonates Aug. 21.