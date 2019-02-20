Galaxy S10 vs. iPhone XS, Pixel 3: Every spec compared

Angela Lang/CNET

The Galaxy S10 was heavily leaked for months, but on Wednesday at the Unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung made things official by announcing the four new phones: Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10 5G and budget S10E. The new phone features a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen with a hole-punch notch called the Galaxy O display. The fingerprint reader has moved from the back to the front and is now built into the display.

The Galaxy S10 with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is -- on paper -- the most powerful Android phone. But it has to contend with Apple's iPhone XS and its blazing fast A12 processor, and the Google Pixel 3 which has arguably one of the best still cameras on any phone today and costs $100 less.

To see how these phones compare, check out the spec chart below.

Galaxy S10 vs. iPhone XS, Pixel 3 specs

Samsung Galaxy S10 iPhone XS Google Pixel 3 Display size, resolution 6.1-inch AMOLED; 3,040x1,440-pixels 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,436x1,125 pixels 5.5-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels Pixel density 550ppi 458ppi 443ppi Dimensions (inches) 5.9 x 2.77 x 0.31 in. 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 in. 5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 in. Dimensions (millimeters) 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9mm Weight (ounces, grams) 5.53 oz.; 157g 6.2 oz.; 177g 5.2 oz.; 148g Mobile software Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI iOS 12 Android 9 Pie Camera 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto) Dual 12-megapixel 12.2-megapixel Front-facing camera 10-megapixel 7-megapixel with Face ID Dual 8-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A12 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz + 1.6GHz octa-core) Storage 128GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB RAM 8GB Not disclosed 4GB Expandable storage Up to 512GB None None Battery 3,400mAh Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 30 min. longer than iPhone X 2,915mAh Fingerprint sensor In-screen None (Face ID) Back cover Connector USB-C Lightning USB-C Headphone jack Yes No No Special features Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Water-resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji IPX8, wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box Price off-contract (USD) $900 $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB) $799 (64GB); $899 (128GB)