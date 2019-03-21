Galaxy S10 5G looks to cost over $1,300 and launch April 5

Juan Garzon / CNET

In February, Samsung launched a handful of phones at its Unpacked Event in San Francisco including the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus alongside the not-quite-as-expensive Galaxy S10E. There was also the Galaxy Fold which stole the show. And quietly in the back was the Galaxy S10 5G which did get much love at the event.

On Thursday, more details about the mysterious Galaxy S10 5G came out in a story reported by the Korea Herald. The phone will launch on April 5 for 1.5 million won which converts roughly to $1,329.

This is a developing story.