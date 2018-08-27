The Galaxy Note series' big battery is back and better than ever in the Galaxy Note 9, as iFixit's teardown of the new phone shows.
Yeah, the 4,000-mAh spec tells you that it's probably pretty large -- typical phone batteries run between 2,500 and 3,500 mAh in comparison -- but according to iFixit, its 15.4Wh capacity blows past the preflammatory Note 7's 13.5Wh and the Note 8's crisis-of-confidence-shrinkage 12.7Wh.
Physically, it's 3.5 by 1.6 by 0.2 inches (88 by 42 by 6 mm), which is longer than the 3-inch width of an iPhone 8 Plus and less than 2 mm shy of the thickness of the iPhone X. (iFixit also says the Note 9 weighs 547 grams, or 19.3 ounces -- more than the entire phone weighs, so that's probably not correct.)
It carries on the low repairability tradition of the Note series, however, with glued-down battery and display. Its heat pipe does have more surface area for better cooling. iFixit also speculates that the new Bluetooth S Pen charges inductively when you dock it into the phone.
Galaxy Note 9 iFixit teardown reveals a powerhouse battery
