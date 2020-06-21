Galaxy Note 20 rumors: Leaked photos of Ultra model, August launch date, camera specs

Ice Universe

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as one of its new Note phones on Aug. 5 -- that is, if the mounting rumors are right. Whispers about an extra-large version of the Note 20, called the Note 20 Ultra, have floated up and been batted down at intervals. Now one prominent Twitter leaker makes a compelling case that the Ultra is real, with a series of photos and specs. As always, nothing's a given until Samsung's official announcement.

If true, Samsung would introduce the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, alongside other Note 20 variants as well as the rumored Galaxy Fold 2 and a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Note 20 phones are rumored to go on sale Aug. 20, 2020. (Samsung loves a good pattern.)

It's a complicated time for a phone launch. Coronavirus cases are growing in the US and around the world, with a spike of new cases continuing to rise in Samsung's home base of South Korea, according the Associated Press reported. Meanwhile, Black Lives Matter protestors around the world have rallied to demonstrate against racism and police brutality. And the world economy is in "the most severe recession in nearly a century," said the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

In this uncertain climate, speculation nevertheless suggests that Samsung will go through with an unveiling, though the company declined to comment on the rumor.

What's less certain is how the Galaxy Note 20 will be received -- both as a device and as a higher-priced phone in these rocky times. The Note line is well established as Samsung's brand for power users, but the reality of the situation is that phone sales are in decline as a result of COVID-19, while the severity of the global recession continue to climb.

Read on for the top Galaxy Note 20 rumors, including all the specs we've heard of or think we know. This story is updated frequently, so check back for the latest rumors.

New photo leaks: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is real?

Twitter leaker Ice Universe dropped a bombshell June 18 with photos, specs and even a 26-second video attributed to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Taken altogether, the images reveal a device with two curved screens, whisper-thin bezels to free up maximum screen space and a slightly thinner body overall compared to the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

Galaxy Note20 Ultra:

Evolution version Note10+

Snapdragon 865+

QHD+120Hz can be turned on at the same time

LTPO display

New camera function

New SPen and features pic.twitter.com/t6GN5UwZnC — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 19, 2020

According to the current data, Note20 Ultra compares to Note10+:

The bezel on both sides are narrowed by 0.29mm.

The forehead and chin together narrowed a total of 0.4mm.

The hole diameter is reduced by 1mm.

The thickness of the fuselage is reduced by 0.3mm. pic.twitter.com/fiQPXyis8c — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 19, 2020

Confirmed: Samsung admitted the 'Galaxy Note 20' exists

Without revealing the device name, Samsung announced in April that the company is making another Note phone. What we don't officially know… is everything else. The company hasn't announced the name -- we're going with Galaxy Note 20 in this article -- price, announcement date, camera configuration or any new stylus tricks.

Aug. 5 launch date and Aug. 20 sale date

Will the coronavirus postpone Samsung's launch of the Galaxy Note 20? Not according to the latest rumor, which suggests Samsung will attempt to salvage what's left of the year by pushing ahead with its plans.

Phones for the Samsung virtual Unpacked event:



Event August 5th - my source

(corroborating @UniverseIce)



Note 20

Fold 2

ZFlip 5G



Devices will launch on August 20th — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 9, 2020

If Samsung follows its historical pattern and unveils the Galaxy Note 20 family in August, its Unpacked event is sure to be virtual, given various states of lockdown in most countries. A Korea Herald report suggests the same (via Google Translate). Rivals like Apple, Huawei and OnePlus have also hosted their phone launches online due to the pandemic.

The annual August unveiling of nearly every Note phone is strategic, timed to predate Apple's fall iPhone launch and set Samsung up for the holiday rush. It's rumored that Apple may postpone its iPhone 12 sales release as late as October as a result of the coronavirus.

New phones: Note 20, 20 Plus, Note 20 Ultra?

Last year, Samsung unleashed the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. It would be unusual not to see two new Notes this year. Numerous rumors support the expectation of a Note 20, Note 20 Plus and Note 20 Ultra.

Up until Ice Universe's tweets (above), it wasn't certain if there would be a Note 20 Ultra in the future as well, to mirror the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Some rumors promoted it, while others backed away. For example, an unknown device some think will launch alongside the Galaxy Note 20 phones could actually be the Galaxy Fold 2, according to an earlier TechRadar post, citing a tweet from display analyst Ross Young that's now unavailable. Rumors suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra would be a whopper, with a screen over 7 inches at the diagonal.

Here are some possible Note 20 screen sizes, with details from Pigtou, Phone Arena and Ice Universe, citing additional tweets from Young that are no longer available (SamMobile posted the text here):

Galaxy Note 20 : 6.4 to 6.7 inches (From Young: 6.42 inches tall, 2,345x1,084-pixel resolution)

: 6.4 to 6.7 inches (From Young: 6.42 inches tall, 2,345x1,084-pixel resolution) Galaxy Note 20 Plus : 6.9 inches (From Pigtou: 165 millimeters tall, 77.2mm wide and 7.6mm thick)

: 6.9 inches (From Pigtou: 165 millimeters tall, 77.2mm wide and 7.6mm thick) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Over 7 inches (QHD+ screen and 120Hz option can be on at the same time.)

Ultrafast 120Hz screen could save more battery than the S20 Ultra

If the high-end Galaxy S20 phones got a 120Hz screen, it's a smart bet that the Note 20 phones will have it, too. Phones with high screen refresh rates are a trend in the premium market. Any screen with an option to refresh each pixel more often than the standard 60Hz (60 times a second) promises liquid-smooth scrolling and gameplay.

Frequent phone leaker Ice Universe suggests a more "fine-tuned" version of the feature. Danish blog Galaxy Club goes a little deeper, suggesting that the update will use 15% to 20% less energy than the Galaxy S20 Ultra, a phone whose review unit guzzled battery in 120Hz mode rather than sipped it. Here's more information about the battery-saving 120Hz display technology, called LTPO.

The Galaxy Note20 will use a more fine-tuned 120Hz refresh rate technology. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 4, 2020

5G Galaxy Note 20 is practically a given

We scarcely need a rumor to feel certain that the Galaxy Note 20 line will support 5G speeds. The Galaxy S20 phones do, with a caveat. There are some variants of the standard S20 that are 4G LTE-only in certain regions, like Australia.

It may be that some carriers in some regions will also sell a 4G LTE version of the standard Galaxy Note 20, such as if the region is still building out its 5G networks, or if the carrier prefers a cheaper 4G version for its portfolio. Globally, we strongly suspect these will be known and marketed as 5G devices.

Here's where US 5G plans stand now, and pointers on how to pick the best 5G carrier for you.

Last year's phone was the Galaxy Note 10. Why is this the Note 20?

Precedent is as good a reason as any to assume that the Note 20 is what Samsung's calling this phone -- just look at the Galaxy S20 line. That said, precedent would also suggest we'd see the Galaxy S11 and Note 11. Samsung shook up its naming convention to align with the year. By that token, we could expect the Galaxy S21 and Note 21 in 2021. I can hardly wait for the Samsung Galaxy Note 32!

It could look just like the Galaxy S20, only squarer and with a stylus

The suggestion that the Note 20 could look a lot like the Galaxy S20 -- but with squared-off edges and the S Pen stylus -- pops up again and again, and echoes Samsung's pattern for several cycles. Here's why. The Note series builds off the Galaxy S. If the S20 Ultra has four rear cameras, the fanciest Note 20 will match it or top it.

At times, Samsung has used the Note to introduce an even higher-shelf hardware or software feature, which helps differentiate it from the "more approachable" Galaxy S and also helps justify the new Note's higher price.

Frequent Twitter leaker Max Weinbach put it bluntly, "Basically everything is the same."

Basically everything is the same. Just think S series with an S Pen and squared off corners. https://t.co/XJVQdCVcjN — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 21, 2020

Note 20 cameras: 100x 'space' zoom or no?

Now we come to one of my favorite phone topics: camera specs. Will the Galaxy Note 20 series have 100x zoom or not? The answer to this question has an interesting edge to it. Samsung proudly announced the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100x AI-assisted zoom called Space Zoom, a unique asset among the S20 range and one of the features meant to justify the phone's stratospheric price.

If Samsung doesn't include Space Zoom, as Twitter leakers Ice Universe and Sleepy Kuma seem to suggest (via the Korea Joongang Daily), it could be read as a rare admission of defeat on Samsung's end that its marquee feature didn't hit the right notes.

It should be noted that many of the rumor-fueled image renders and supposed leaks of case designs show square cutouts for large camera bumps similar to those on the Galaxy S20 range.

So what cameras could we see? According to the Korea Joongang Daily and Ice Universe (via Weibo chat app):

Galaxy Note 20 : 12-megapixel wide-angle (main), 64-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle

: 12-megapixel wide-angle (main), 64-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle Galaxy Note 20 Plus: 108-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle. 50x zoom. Laser focus could help fine-tune focus in close-up shots (an issue for the Galaxy S20 phones).

Winebach also agrees that the Note 20 Plus will have a 108-megapixel sensor.

Here's a fun one. This is a mold for an inlay for the official Samsung Galaxy Note 11 (Plus) LED View Cover. (Ignore the markings and the aspect ratio could be a little off, too). pic.twitter.com/kAZEFmTXhB — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 31, 2020

What about the front-facing camera?

A juicy rumor is going around that the Galaxy Note 20 could use Samsung's first-ever camera that sits beneath the display. If true, it means that the sensor wouldn't be visible most of the time. It might be that you may only "see" the sensor when using an app that works with the camera, for example, to indicate where to look when you're taking a selfie or video chatting.

Samsung will launch an under display camera phone next year！

not S11, not Fold 2 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 17, 2019

Galaxy Note 20's battery, processor, storage size, RAM

We've compiled some possible specs based on various rumors, including from ZDNet Korea, Phone Arena and Galaxy Club.

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Samsung Exynos 990 or Exynos 992

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Samsung Exynos 990 or Exynos 992 Internal storage : 128GB or 256GB

: 128GB or 256GB RAM : 8GB, 12GB, 16GB

: 8GB, 12GB, 16GB Battery: Note 20: 4,000mAh. Note 20 Plus: 4,500mAh

Android 10 for now, Android 11 to follow

We don't even need a rumor to know that the Galaxy Note 20 will come with Android 10 to start with and upgrade to Android 11. That's because Android 11 is in beta and isn't ready for prime time.

We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We'll be back with more on Android 11, soon. — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) May 30, 2020

Furthermore, Google postponed its virtual event for June 3 in response to the protests that began sweeping the US on May 26. The software giant intended to make Android 11 beta available to all Android users, not just to developers as it is now -- a crucial step before releasing the final software update.

It's entirely possible that Android 11 will be ready or mostly ready for carriers, but Samsung, which uses a complex software layer over the Android base, typically needs more time than other phone brands to fully test and release new Android versions.

Price: How much could the Galaxy Note 20 phones cost?



Galaxy Note phones are not for the budget buyer. Or at least that's how the lineup has been since its early days. I'd expect the Note 20 and Note 20 Plus to largely follow last year's pricing structure.

Galaxy Note 10 vs Note 10 Plus prices

Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy Note 10 Plus Price off-contract (USD) $949 $1,099 Price (GBP) £899 £999 Price (AUD) AU$1,499 AU$1,699

For context, two things changed in the last year to make the Note series more affordable and, Samsung surely hopes, more approachable, too.

The first thing that happened was the standard Note 10 started at a more approachable $950, down from the $1,000 starting price of the Note 9. (Meanwhile, the Note 10 Plus debuted at $1,100.) Samsung didn't give the Note 10 quite as many extras as the Plus, but the sub-$1,000 price made it a better value overall.

Samsung's second decision was to announce the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in January. Never intended for the US market, the phone nevertheless struck me as significant, suggesting that Samsung may be willing to change one or two "rules."

At the time, I said, "Samsung's impulse to create a 'Lite' Note completely reverses everything the Note has come to stand for as the brand's best of the best. In making a cheaper, more basic Note, Samsung is also democratizing the Note's most distinct and enduring feature: the digital stylus."

Does that mean Samsung will surprise us with a Galaxy Note 20 Lite? Probably not at this event. But it does mean there's a chance the standard Note 20 could cost right around $950 again. However, with the addition of 5G, which tends to drive costs up, the Note 20's final cost is still uncertain.