Samsung's Note 20 Ultra 5G is striking from every angle

The mystic bronze shade of Samsung's latest power phone will blow you away.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Big. Powerful. Expensive. Samsung's latest superphone is arresting and feature-packed.

Samsung's flagship device has a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate (that's the fastest you can get.)

The S Pen stylus sets the Note family apart from the Galaxy S line.

The high-resolution screen is bold and beautiful.

As are the mystic bronze color and matte finish.

The S Pen gets faster this year.

The 120Hz screen support makes the S Pen more responsive on the Note 20 Ultra than the regular Note 20 or other Note phones (the Ultra's S Pen works on other Notes, and vice versa).

This mystic bronze finish is shimmery and striking. The camera bump is large. 

Samsung has done a nice job styling the camera array, despite its largesse.

How do you feel about the bump? It's two inches tall, one inch wide and two inches diagonally. 

I just want to make sure you're paying attention.

You can read our full Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review here for all the specs -- meanwhile, keep scrolling for even more photos of this dazzling phone.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
