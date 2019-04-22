Galaxy Fold release reportedly delayed

Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung is postponing the release date of its Galaxy Fold phone, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. A new date is expected "in the coming weeks" according to the Journal's story.

After a slate of tech reviewers slammed the Galaxy Fold for problems with the phone's foldable screen, on Sunday Samsung was reported to have postponed launch events in Hong Kong and Shanghai. They were originally scheduled for April 23 and 24, respectively. Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the event cancellations or the release postponement.

Last week, the company distributed a small number of devices to reviewers, including CNET. Though CNET's Galaxy Fold review unit has remained intact, several other media outlets reported problems with the phone's 7.3-inch interior screen.

Last week, a Samsung spokesperson said that the US April 26 launch date was still on track, according to a tweet from The Wall Street Journal. Samsung, which was among the first company's to show off its foldable technology, is being closely tracked by competitors with their own flexible designs, including and Huawei, Motorola and Xiaomi.

The Galaxy Fold starts at $1,980. Concerns over the durability of such an expensive device could jeopardize the prospects for Samsung's inaugural foldable device as well as the whole category.