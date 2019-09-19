Andrew Hoyle/CNET

I like the Galaxy Fold more than I thought I would. I unboxed it this morning, after having waited in line at Samsung's London store since 5:30 a.m. Now, after having spent the day playing about with its jazzy hinge design, I've noticed a few things about this updated version of the Fold.

First of all, there's no noticeable protective layer that you might be wrongly tempted to peel off. This was one of the major errors in the first design; a film was laid over the top of the display that looked just like one of those layers you happily peel off when you get a new phone. It was actually a crucial part of the design, and some journalists who had early review samples of the Fold peeled it off, which ruined the display.

The lack of visible film on the updated version means there's less chance of you wrecking your pricey phone on Day 1. Samsung has also more securely sealed the edge of the display with plastic caps at the two points where it folds, which hopefully will stop dust particles getting under the surface (another pain point from round one).

The original design had a gap between the hinge where the Galaxy Fold does its folding, and the two arms of the screens. This is now diminished. Also, you can't see an additional metal plate beneath the display, which is meant to reinforce the fragile plastic screen, but Samsung assures us it's there.

But beyond those design tweaks, the phone remains unchanged. The hinge feels smooth to use and the phone snaps shut satisfyingly like those snappy cases you get with your glasses.

But what about the crease in the display? Well, it's there and there's no getting away from it. Catch reflections from overhead lights in the right way and you can easily see ripples across the surface, instead of the smooth expanse of glass you'll see on any other smartphone.

It can be a little off-putting at times. I found that it's mostly a problem when you're watching a dark video, which makes overhead light reflections -- and therefore, the crease -- more obvious. But it's only the reflections that make you notice; the display itself doesn't warp and there's no change in color or brightness where it folds.

If you watch a bright video -- or you're in a dark room with no reflections from ambient light -- you won't notice. I certainly didn't when I watched several Carfection YouTube videos in our dimly lit studio. The same was true for an episode of Breaking Bad on Netflix. I honestly couldn't see any kind of crease and could instead just enjoy the content on a massive screen.

Now playing: Watch this: Every way Samsung improved the Galaxy Fold

There is, of course, a cut-out notch in the top left corner (assuming you're holding it in landscape orientation, and in the upper right corner when it's in portrait mode). I'm quite used to notches and cut-outs now from the recent iPhones and the Galaxy S10 Plus, so this really wasn't a problem for me and it didn't spoil my viewing. If you don't like notches on other phones, odds are you won't love it here either. At least there's so much screen that the notch takes up relatively less space than on other devices.

Later on in the day, I was navigating my way through London's maze-like Soho district, trying to find an office for a meeting. In the taxi on the way there it was great seeing Google Maps displayed on that massive screen. Out on the street, however, I didn't want to gingerly carry a massive -- and expensive -- device so openly, so I snapped it shut and used the 4.6-inch outer display.

For me, this display is just a little too small. It's fine for seeing incoming calls, changing music on Spotify or using as the camera viewfinder instead of looking like a buffoon who takes pictures on a tablet. But its small size means you have to have accurate fingers to type on it. Sending a quick reply to an email or a WhatsApp message is tough, particularly if you're walking, but opening up the phone to its full tablet mode often isn't convenient either.

It's frustrating, as that outer screen looks squashed in. I'd have loved to have seen it go further to the edges, giving enough room to make it usable as a standalone device. Right now, it's best thought of as a stopgap until you can find a moment to unfold it into true tablet mode.

It's my first day with the phone, so I'll reserve judgment on the processor performance, camera quality and battery life until I've done a lot more testing, but make sure you keep your eyes peeled on CNET's YouTube channel for a lot more Fold videos.

And here's our review of the Galaxy Fold's original design, with many more details about what it's like to use a foldable phone.