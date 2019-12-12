There could be as many as 1 million Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones out in the wild, Samsung Electronics President Young Sohn said Thursday. The comment came at the Tech Crunch Disrupt conference in Berlin.
"There's a million people that want to use this product at $2,000," Sohn said. Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.
The phone, which lets you bend its 7.3-inch screen in half, made its way to consumers in September, three months late after early reviewers encountered issues with the screen malfunctioning. CNET's Jessica Dolcourt called it a promising blueprint for foldable phones, but still too expensive and too fragile. In a durability text, CNET founded out the phone lasts for about 120,000 folds.
Originally published Dec. 12 at 9:50 a.m. PT.
Update, 10 a.m. PT: Adds background about the phone.
Discuss: Galaxy Fold: Exec says Samsung's sold a million of its foldable phones
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.