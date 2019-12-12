Angela Lang/CNET

There could be as many as 1 million Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones out in the wild, Samsung Electronics President Young Sohn said Thursday. The comment came at the Tech Crunch Disrupt conference in Berlin.

"There's a million people that want to use this product at $2,000," Sohn said. Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

The phone, which lets you bend its 7.3-inch screen in half, made its way to consumers in September, three months late after early reviewers encountered issues with the screen malfunctioning. CNET's Jessica Dolcourt called it a promising blueprint for foldable phones, but still too expensive and too fragile. In a durability text, CNET founded out the phone lasts for about 120,000 folds.

