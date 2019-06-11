Galaxy A50 costs $350 and has three rear cameras, available June 13

Samsung

As reliable and powerful as Samsung phones are, a top-tier Galaxy phone does not come cheap. The Galaxy S10 Plus, for instance, costs $1,000 and the supposedly upcoming Galaxy Fold (Samsung delayed its launch due to a number of screen issues on its pre-production units) is priced at nearly $2,000. If you're on a tighter budget, Samsung does have its A-series of midrange phones and it's unveiled three new members of that family today: the Galaxy A50, A20 and A10E. If you want a new Galaxy phone, these are some of your cheapest options, sitting just above Samsung's entry-level Galaxy J line.

The most advanced of the trio is the Galaxy A50, which we got an early glimpse of in February at MWC 2019. It costs $350 and features a 6.4-inch display, a 4,000-mAh battery and 64GB of built-in storage with the option to expand up to 512GB. On the back are three cameras, which includes a wide-angle lens as well as a "depth lens," which is used to take portrait shots with blurry, dramatic backgrounds.

The $250 Galaxy A20 has a 6.4-inch screen, a 13-megapixel rear camera and the same 4,000-mAh battery as the A50. Lastly, the cheapest of the bunch of the Galaxy A10E. At $180, it features a 5.83-inch display, an 8-megapixel camera and a 3,000-mAh battery. Both of the phones have just 32GB of onboard memory, but you can expand storage with a microSD card (not included).

All three phones run Android 9.0, with Samsung's new One UI layered on top. Though exact availability dates for the Galaxy A20 and A10E have not been released, the Galaxy A50 will be available on June 13.